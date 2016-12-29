NFL roundup: Steve Smith Sr. pretty sure he is retiring

Week 17 of the NFL season is only days away, and Sunday could be the final game for Baltimore Ravens star wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.

The Baltimore Ravens will hit the road for an AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of the NFL season, and it could be the final game for their star wide receiver. Steve Smith Sr. told reporters on Wednesday that he was 89 percent sure he was retiring after the game, though that likely means he is done. Smith has been one of the best wide receivers in the game since making his debut back in 2001, and he will be sorely missed by fans everywhere.

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos will have a chance to prevent the hated Oakland Raiders from winning the AFC West, but they will have to do it without DeMarcus Ware. Ware was place on injured reserve Wednesday, as he will need time to recover from his back injury. The team also placed Kayvon Webster on IR with a concussion, so they will be without two key defenders against a potent Raiders offense on Sunday, though Oakland will be without star quarterback Derek Carr.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers benched star running back Doug Martin prior to their huge game against the New Orleans Saints last week, it turned a lot of heads around football. However, on Wednesday, the reason became clear, as he was suspended for four games for PED use. Martin has been battling his addiction to Adderall, and he will enter a treatment facility to seek help.

Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin interviewed for the vacant Jacksonville Jaguars job on Wednesday, as he may return to the organization where he was the first head coach in team history. Coughlin won two Super Bowls as the head coach of the Giants, but left the team unceremoniously after the 2015 season. He had said that he would like to return to coaching, and with all the openings this offseason, he will be one of the more sought after candidates by a number of teams.

Finally, from the land of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team plans to rest most of their stars on Sunday, as they have already locked up the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, and wide receiver Antonio Brown will all likely take a seat on Sunday, as the team will be going up against the lowly Cleveland Browns. Last year, the Steelers had to go into their divisional round game against the Denver Broncos with a banged up Bell and Brown, so head coach Mike Tomlin is making sure they are at full strength for playoff time in January.

This article originally appeared on