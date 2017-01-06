NFL roundup: Ryan Tannehill ruled out against Pittsburgh

The NFL Playoffs will kick off this weekend, and the Miami Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill against the Steelers.

The Miami Dolphins were one of the bigger surprises in the NFL this season, as they went on an incredible winning streak after the midway point. Winning nine of 10 games, the Dolphins reached the NFL playoffs as a wild card, and will have to go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they will be without quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was ruled out on Thursday. Matt Moore will make the start in his place.

Randy Gregory has had a history of issues during his time in the NFL, and on Thursday, he was suspended for at least a year for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Gregory was suspended for the first four games of this season, as he was punished for a violation during the 2015 campaign.

After missing a test in the offseason, the NFL tacked on another 10 games, and Gregory only appeared in two games this season. If he abides by the rules of his suspension, he will be eligible to return for next year’s playoffs.

The New York Giants’ wide receivers spent their off day this week in Miami, soaking up the sun with the likes of Justin Bieber. When asked if the Dallas Cowboys would be traveling during their bye week, quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters, “Nice try.” Growing up a Cowboys fan, Prescott knows the importance of this year’s run, and he and his teammates are not going to let off the field activities ruin their shot at a Super Bowl.

A year removed from winning the NFC East, the Washington Redskins found themselves on the outside looking in for this year’s playoffs. On Thursday, the team said goodbye to defensive coordinator Joe Barry, as the Redskins had the worst defense in the league this season. The Redskins also fired two of his assistants, and a strength coach, as they look to change the defensive culture of the organization.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor took to Snapchat on Thursday to tell the world that he was about to go into surgery. Taylor had a consultation visit yesterday with Dr. William Meyers, and decided to go under the knife to repair a core muscle.

If he cannot pass a physical by Mar. 11, $27.5 million of his contract reportedly becomes guaranteed. The Bills held him out of the season finale in Week 17, and many believed it was to avoid such a situation.

This article originally appeared on