NFL roundup: Rex Ryan finished in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills relieved Rex Ryan of his head coaching duties prior to Week 17 of the NFL season, ending his two-year tenure with the team.

The NFL coaching carousel is moving before the year is even out, as the Buffalo Bills fired head coach Rex Ryan on Tuesday. Ryan spent nearly two years with the organization, going 8-8 in 2015, his only full season with the team. This season, Ryan led the Bills to a 7-8 record, missing the playoffs, which is the 17th consecutive season for the once-proud franchise. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will take over for the team’s Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets.

Staying with the Jets, the team is expected to start Ryan Fitzpatrick for their regular season finale against the Bills. Fitzpatrick was the team’s quarterback in Week 17 of last season, when the Bills destroyed the Jets in the game and ended their chances at a playoff berth. Some believed the team would give a look to rookie second-round draft pick Christian Hackenberg, but apparently he is not even ready enough to dress for the game.

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott is 178 yards short of reaching Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record. This past Monday night, the team pulled Elliott for the final 20 minutes of the game, as he finished the team’s 42-21 win with only 12 carries. However, team owner Jerry Jones thinks the record is still within reach, meaning Elliott could be given a full workload in a game that means absolutely nothing to the Cowboys in Week 17.

In the fourth quarter of the team’s 33-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the Oakland Raiders lost star quarterback Derek Carr to a broken fibula. On Tuesday, Carr had surgery to repair the break, and then tweeted out that the surgery was a success and he was already starting his recovery. The recovery time is 6-to-8 weeks for his break, but the Raiders faithful are holding out hope that he would make it back if the team shocks the world and makes it to the Super Bowl with Matt McGloin under center.

Finally, the long tenure of a beloved head coach may be coming to a close after the 2016 NFL season. Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis may be out after the team’s struggles this season, despite the fact that he has won 115 games for the franchise. However, his record in the playoffs is 0-7, and it may be time for the organization to bring in some new blood as they look to rebound off of one of their worst seasons in a very long time.

This article originally appeared on