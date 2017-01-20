NFL roundup: Raiders file to relocate to Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders may be the second NFL team to switch cities for next season, as they filed the paperwork to relocate to Las Vegas.

Last season, the Oakland Raiders went 12-4, locking up a playoff berth for the first time since 2002. Next season, those same Raiders may be leaving Oakland, as they filed paperwork to relocate to Las Vegas on Thursday. The organization has been trying to work out a deal with the city for a new stadium, but it looks like they will be headed to Sin City if they can get a three-fourths vote by the owners in March. It was definitely a sad day for those die-hard Raiders fans in Oakland.

Heading into next season, the Indianapolis Colts should have a healthy Andrew Luck, as their star quarterback underwent surgery on his shoulder on Thursday. Luck is slated to make a full recovery in six months, which would have him ready for the preseason. The Colts failed to make the playoffs this past season due to some serious issues with their offensive line, so that is an area they definitely need to upgrade for 2017.

While Jordy Nelson is still a question mark for the Green Bay Packers this Sunday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers got some good news on Thursday. Wide receiver Davante Adams, who injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the team’s win against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend is expected to play. If Nelson cannot go, Rodgers will have to make due with Adams, Randall Cobb, and Geronimo Allison, all of which are solid options at the wide receiver position.

The Cleveland Browns were the laughingstock of the NFL this past season, but it looks like the organization is making some moves to change that. Instead of letting Jamie Collins walk, the team is set to sign him to a long-term deal, which would give the team a Pro Bowl player at linebacker. Collins was a key member of the New England Patriots before being traded to the Browns during the regular season. Cleveland also has two picks in the first round of next April’s draft, so expect them to be a lot better next year.

Sad news coming out of New York. Former Jets defensive end Mark Gastineau is apparently in pretty bad shape, as he is suffering from multiple brain injuries. During the 1980s, Gastineau was one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers, as he was the head of the New York Sack Exchange. After having tests done on his brain, the results were alarming, as he has Alzheimer’s, Parkinson, and dementia. Gastineau blames the injuries on poor tackling technique, but stated that he has no regrets about playing, and that kids should play the game as long as they use the correct techniques.

