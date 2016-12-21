NFL roundup: Pro Bowl rosters released

The rosters for the NFL Pro Bowl were released on Tuesday, with the first place Oakland Raiders leading the way with seven selections.

The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Tuesday, with the Oakland Raiders sending the most players from a single team to the game. Led by quarterback Derek Carr, the Raiders will send seven players to participate, including Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper. Fellow quarterback Tom Brady will make his 11th appearance in the game, with Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald making his eight.

Dallas rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were both named to the roster, as well as fellow rookie Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Atlanta Falcons had the second-most players selected from their team, as their six selections included Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman. The Pro Bowl was moved to Orlando, Florida this season, and will take place on January 29, 2017.

The New York Giants were fined for their use of walkie-talkies during their win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 on Tuesday. The organization was fined $150k and head coach Ben McAdoo was fined $50k. In addition, the team’s fourth round selection in next April’s draft will be moved to the end of the round, which is a pretty stiff penalty in my opinion. The Giants used the walkie-talkies for five plays in the fourth quarter of their 10-7 win.

Seattle star safety Earl Thomas suffered a season-ending injury in Week 14, and after the injury, he took to social media to say he was contemplating retirement. It has been a couple weeks since the injury, but Thomas is still clinging to the fact that he may hang ’em up after the season. Fellow Seahawks teammate Marshawn Lynch retired in his prime after the 2015 season, and it looks like Thomas may go that route as well.

The Los Angeles Rams have been a joke this season, and on Tuesday, they made a small headline as far as their quarterback situation is concerned. First overall selection Jared Goff is currently in concussion protocol, and interim head coach John Fassel said he is thinking about promoting Sean Mannion to second-string behind Goff. As of now, Case Keenum is the No. 2 guy behind Goff, but Fassel would like Mannion to get some reps to see what he has to offer.

Finally, the embarrassment that has been the 2016 New York Jets continued on Tuesday, as star Sheldon Richardson was disciplined for his antics before the Jets sorry loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. Richardson took to snapchat to say some vulgar statements just two hours before the game, adding to the fact that he really does not care about this season. Richardson has a history of off the field antics, and this is just another drop in the bucket.

