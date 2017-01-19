NFL roundup: Jordy Nelson limited in practice on Wednesday

The NFL Championship Round will kick off on Sunday, and the Green Bay Packers may be very light at the wide receiver position.

The Green Bay Packers have made an incredible run to the NFC Championship Game, winning eight straight games. On Sunday, they beat the Dallas Cowboys despite the fact that star wide receiver Jordy Nelson was not in the lineup. This weekend, they will face the Atlanta Falcons for a spot in the Super Bowl, and they may be without Nelson once again. Nelson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, just catching a few balls during the session.

Joining Nelson on the shelf may be Davante Adams, who injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Dallas win last week. Adams will be held out of practice for most of the week, and if both he and Nelson cannot go, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have to lean heavily on Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison. Rodgers is playing at an extremely high level, but even he may not be able to overcome these injuries.

Speaking of quarterbacks, the final four teams feature some of the best at the position in the league. You can take your pick as to who you would want leading your team, as there are a bunch of Super Bowl wins between Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady. Add to the fact that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan may be the NFL MVP this season, and this weekend should feature some incredible quarterback play in both games.

One of the biggest stories of the playoffs was the fact that the New York Giants wide receivers went to Miami to party on their off day before their game against the Green Bay Packers. While four of the Giants wide receivers went to party with the likes of Justin Bieber, Giants defensive back Landon Collins said the DBs were invited as well. Collins and company decided against making the trip, thus avoiding some unnecessary publicity.

Staying with the topic of unnecessary publicity, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown got just that after the team’s win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Instead of listening to his head coach speak after the win, Brown was on Facebook Live, trying to get some likes from his fans. After a tongue-lashing by Tomlin, Brown apologized for the incident on Wednesday, stating that it was a “total distraction,” and he absolutely regrets it.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is not worried about the fact that Los Angeles will now have two teams to support. In the past, La La Land has struggled to show the kind of fan support for its football teams, and now they will have both the Rams and Chargers next season. The Rams struggled to draw in their first season in LA, though the Chargers will come to town with a much better roster than the Rams had in 2016.

