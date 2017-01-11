NFL roundup: Jordy Nelson broke his ribs vs. Giants

The NFL season will turn towards the Divisional Round this weekend, and the Green Bay Packers may be without one of their biggest stars.

The Green Bay Packers went from a 4-6 team to the NFC North Championships this season, and then blew out the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round. However, during said victory, the team may have lost star wide receiver Jordy Nelson for the Divisional Round. Nelson was blasted by Giants defensive back Leon Hall in the first half on Sunday, and it is reported he broke at least two ribs. Head coach Mike McCarthy said it would take an “incredible effort” for him to be ready for the Cowboys.

From one Packers wide receiver, to another, though this player made headlines due to indiscretions off the field. On the day he was released following final cuts, Geronimo Allison was pulled over for speeding, and after the car smelled of marijuana, the charge was added later on. Allison is expected to play a big role for the Packers on Sunday, after emerging as a deep threat for Aaron Rodgers during the team’s drive to the playoffs.

The Oakland Raiders finished the season looking like they could not find the end zone, though that was mostly due to the fact that star quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg in Week 16. However, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is not expected to be retained, despite leading the team to the No. 6 total offense ranking in the league. It has been reported that head coach Jack Del Rio has promoted quarterbacks coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator, and that he told his staff so on Tuesday.

Staying in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs played so well this season that they finished the year with the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs were able to accomplish this despite the fact that star running back Jamaal Charles never fully came back from a torn ACL suffered last season. After multiple knee surgeries, Charles stated on Tuesday that he does not know what the future holds, though he is grateful for the Chiefs organization, which he considers family.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on said Chiefs this weekend in a huge AFC Divisional Round matchup. Steelers star running back Le’Veon Bell decided to let the world know how he feels about his impact on the game on Tuesday, calling himself what Stephen Curry is to basketball. Bell feels he is “changing the game,” and that his patient style of running will soon be emulated by younger players. Bell likes to wait behind the line of scrimmage to make the offensive lineman hold their blocks before attacking for big gains.

