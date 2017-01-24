NFL roundup: Johnny Manziel is advising President Trump now

Johnny Manziel spent the entire 2016 NFL season out of the league, but that has not stopped him from being a headline grabber this year.

Throughout the 2016 NFL season, Johnny Manziel was nowhere to be found on the football field. Off the field, that was another story, as he dominated headlines with antics that have threatened to end his football career. On Monday, he tweeted out some advice to President Donald Trump, telling the POTUS to stay away from his notifications on Twitter. Maybe Manziel should worry about getting into a gym and making a serious comeback and not trying to be an advisor to the President.

Speaking of the Cleveland Browns, the team made a huge move on Monday, signing Jamie Collins Sr. to a 4-year deal. Collins came over to the Browns midseason in a trade from the New England Patriots, and will serve as a leader for the franchise going forward. This is possibly the first real move we have seen out of the organization in a while, as they try to become a legitimate franchise. Cleveland also holds two first round picks this April, so the tide could be turning for the Browns.

With the two teams set for Super Bowl LI, all eyes turn towards Houston, as Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks for his record-fifth Super Bowl victory. In order to accomplish that feat, Brady is going to have to be on his game, as his opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, are one of the best offenses we have seen in recent memory. The Pats have the talent to win it all, but this Super Bowl should be one for the ages, as Matt Ryan looks for his first Super Bowl win.

The two quarterbacks in the matchup appear to be pretty good buddies, as Tom Brady recently stated that he has been following Matt Ryan since his time at Boston College. Ryan and Brady have both played at an MVP level this season, though Ryan is the front-runner to win the award. Still, this game is going to be a shootout, as both signal-callers are playing some of the best football of their respective careers.

Keep an eye on the podium if the New England Patriots win it all on Feb. 5, as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has had his issues with the Pats in recent years. Goodell went hard after Tom Brady during the Deflategate controversy, and failed to show up at the two playoff games in Foxborough. Is it possible that Troy Vincent hands the trophy to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady after the Pats win? I guess we will have to wait to find out.

