NFL roundup: Jamaal Charles is done for the season

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles has missed most of the 2016 NFL season, and on Wednesday, he was ruled out for the remainder.

Jamaal Charles has been the franchise player for the Kansas City Chiefs for years, leading them on the offensive side of the ball even during bad years. Last season, Charles tore his ACL in October, and was sidelined for the rest of the slate. He tried to come back this season, but was used sparingly by the team as he just could not get healthy enough to carry the load. On Wednesday, the team shut him down for the remainder of the season, and who knows what his future holds now?

Staying with star running backs, Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings made his return to the playing field this past weekend, but it was not much to write home about. Peterson only carried the ball six times for 22 yards in the team’s blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and it was obvious that he may have come back too soon from the torn meniscus suffered in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings will play those same Packers this weekend, and the odds are Peterson will not be in the lineup for that one.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians will be back with the team in 2017 as he hopes to rebound from a disappointing season in 2016. The Cardinals were fresh off an appearance in the NFC Championship game last season but never could string enough wins together to be competitive in the NFC West this year. They do have some incredible talent on both sides of the ball, and despite his health issues this season, it appears Arians will be behind the wheel again next season.

Former Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd was released by the team last week after his DUI arrest, though he was quickly picked up by the New England Patriots. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Floyd had a blood-alcohol level of .217 when he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car. Arizona law states that if a person has a BAC of .200 or more, and they are convicted, they must serve at least 45 days in jail. I bet the Patriots are hoping that news comes after the playoffs.

Finally, some positive news, as the Denver Broncos may be committing to Trevor Siemian for the long haul. The organization feels that Siemian will be the team’s starting quarterback after this season, which means 2016 first round draft choice Paxton Lynch will be backing him up once again in 2017. Lynch and Mark Sanchez were supposed to be the front-runners for the job this past offseason, but Siemian beat them both out to earn the starting job for Denver.

