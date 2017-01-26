NFL roundup: Is Kirk Cousins headed back to Washington?

Kirk Cousins has been one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL for the Washington Redskins, but will the team sign him to a long-term deal?

For the past two seasons, Kirk Cousins has established himself as a solid NFL quarterback. After leading the Redskins to the NFC East title in 2015, Cousins followed that up with another good season in Washington, and the time has come for the organization to commit to him long-term. While Cousins has not heard about his future, Redskins president Bruce Allen recently stated that Kirk was his quarterback, so it seems like just a matter of time before Cousins signs on the dotted line.

Staying with quarterbacks, it looks like the Miami Dolphins did not follow protocol when their backup was crushed by Bud Dupree during the team’s thrashing at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. Matt Moore was visibly crushed by Dupree during the playoff matchup, but despite what looked like an obvious concussion, Moore was back in the game the next play. The NFLPA ruled that Miami did not follow concussion protocol in a scary statement that revealed Moore was actually bleeding from his mouth.

Fellow Dolphins teammate Ndamukong Suh had surgery on Wednesday, as the Pro Bowler require a minor knee cleanup. The surgery will force Suh to miss the Pro Bowl on Sunday, but he will definitely be ready for training camp. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s knee is more of a mystery, as he sprained his MCL and ACL in December. There is still no word as to whether he will need surgery on the knee.

The Cincinnati Bengals have had the luxury of having Marvin Lewis as their head coach for what seems like two decades, and the head coach would like to sign a new extension with the team. However, his time with the organization may be coming to an end, as he may have reached his ceiling with the team. Lewis is 0-7 as the team’s head coach in the playoffs, and his Bengals failed to reach the postseason in 2016.

Justin Tucker obviously has a huge leg, as he has been one of the better long-range kickers in the NFL since coming into the league. A 2017 NFL Pro Bowler, Tucker took his talents to the practice field on Wednesday, and accomplished an incredible feat in the process. The Baltimore Raven blasted a 75-yard field goal during practice, and just may get the opportunity to do it in the game if the situation arises.

