NFL roundup: Giants WRs focused on Green Bay, not Miami

The 2017 NFL Playoffs are only a few days away, and with only 12 teams remaining, all eyes will be on Wild Card Weekend.

The New York Giants will be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2011, when they ran the table to win their second Super Bowl in five years. However, despite the fact that they play on Sunday, their wide receiving corps made a quick run to Miami on Monday, as they spent time with the likes of Trey Songz and Justin Bieber. While it is a non-issue now, if the Giants lose to the Green Bay Packers, Odell Beckham Jr. and company better be ready to answer some questions.

Speaking of wide receivers, Chicago Bears wideout Alshon Jeffrey was in the news on Wednesday. Jeffrey, who was suspended for four games during the 2016 season due to PED use, stated that the Chicago Bears will win the Super Bowl next season. That is a big statement considering the team finished 3-13 this past season, and there are a number of question marks on the roster, including who will play quarterback in 2017.

The San Francisco 49ers said goodbye to head coach Chip Kelly after only one season this week, as his tenure as an NFL head coach should be coming to an end. Kelly could be headed back to college, where he was once considered one of the best in the country. While his stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers ended terribly, there is no denying he is made for the college game, and there is no doubt that plenty of programs will be looking to gauge his interest.

Yesterday, the rumors were that Connor Cook would make his first NFL start during the Oakland Raiders wild card matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday. On Wednesday, that became a reality, as he was named the starter for the Raiders first playoff game since 2002. Cook dressed for the first time this past Sunday, as he threw his first NFL touchdown in the Raiders’ loss to the Denver Broncos.

Finally, it could be another Shanahan leading the way in Denver in 2017. Kyle Shanahan has emerged as a head coach candidate this season after leading one of the better offenses in football in 2016. Shanahan’s father, Mike, once led the Broncos to two Super Bowl titles, and the younger Shanahan would be a nice fit for a Broncos organization that recently saw head coach Gary Kubiak retire due to health concerns.

