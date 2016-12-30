NFL roundup: Dak will start, but Sanchez to get most of the reps

The Dallas Cowboys will approach their NFL Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles a bit differently at the quarterback position.

Philadelphia will see a familiar face under center on Sunday, as Mark Sanchez is expected to get the bulk of the reps for the Dallas Cowboys in their regular season finale. Sanchez is a former back-up quarterback for the Eagles, who actually appeared in 13 games for the organization from 2014-2015. The Cowboys are currently 13-2, and have already locked up home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Rookie Dak Prescott is expected to start, and Tony Romo is not expected to see the field.

The fallout from the Doug Martin PED use in Tampa Bay continued on Thursday, as played told reporters that nobody knew he was struggling with addiction to Adderall. Martin was held out of the team’s huge Week 16 matchup against New Orleans, and was suspended by the NFL for four games the following week. Martin was one of the prized free agent signings for the Bucs prior to the 2016 season, but his future is now a big question mark.

Le’Veon Bell is one of the best running backs in the league, and has been electric for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. Bell would like to stay with the Steelers for the rest of his career, as he has really built a home in the Steel City. The 24-year old is playing out the final year of his rookie contract, and will likely be franchised for the 2017 season at around $12 million. Bell has had his issues off the field, but his talent is beyond compare in the NFL, and it is a certainty that the Steelers will do everything they can to keep him in the yellow and black.

Many people are speculating that Cincinnati Bengals head coach may be done with the organization, but Lewis himself has other ideas. The second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL said he will be back after the 2016 season, although the team will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Lewis is 0-7 in his career in the playoffs, though he is highly regarded as one of the best head coaches in the league.

Finally, some sad news out of Chicago, as former running back Rashaan Salaam’s death has been ruled a suicide. Salaam’s body was found in Boulder, Colorado on December 5, with a gunshot wound to the head. Salaam’s family has decided against testing his brain for CTE, as it goes against their religion, but his brother said Salaam had displayed all the symptoms of someone suffering from the disease.

This article originally appeared on