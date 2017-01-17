NFL roundup: Chip Kelly to interview with Jacksonville Jaguars

After leading the San Francisco 49ers to one of the worst records in the NFL last season, Chip Kelly was fired by the team, and may latch on to the Jaguars next.

Though most believe that he is more suited for the college game, it looks like Chip Kelly may get to hang around at the professional level a bit longer. Kelly interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, and it is very possible that he may be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Kelly was fired by the San Francisco 49ers after one season at the helm, as he led the team to the second-worst record in all of football.

Speaking of the 49ers, they plan to go hard after Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for their vacant head coaching job. Shanahan has led the Falcons to a historic season as their OC, and will take on the Green Bay Packers for a spot in Super Bowl 51 this weekend. Shanahan is the son of former Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to two Super Bowl victories.

After winning their game on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers got a rousing speech from their head coach Mike Tomlin. The only reason anybody knows that is because star wide receiver Antonio Brown broadcasted the speech via Facebook Live. Brown, who has had his fair share of talks with his head coach over the years, will likely get a stern speech from Tomlin about this one, but it will in no way affect his role in next weekend’s AFC Championship Game.

The Green Bay Packers have made an improbable run to the NFC Championship Game the past few months, as they were looking lost when they sat at 4-6 earlier in the year. They have since run the table, and on Sunday, punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game without star wide receiver Jordy Nelson. Nelson was injured in the team’s Wild Card win against the New York Giants, and he is not likely to practice this week. The Packers will likely make announcement about his availability closer to game time.

Despite having to play the first four games of the season without future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, the New England Patriots are once again playing for a shot in the Super Bowl this weekend. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is a huge reason for the team’s success, and was one of the more sought after assistants in line for a head coaching gig next season. However, McDaniels is staying with the Patriots for at least next season, which has to be some happy news for head coach Bill Belichick.

This article originally appeared on