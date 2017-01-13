NFL roundup: Chargers make the move to Los Angeles official

The NFL will see another franchise move to Los Angeles, as the Chargers will call La La Land their home starting in the 2017 season.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the San Diego Chargers would be moving to Los Angeles. On Thursday, that became a reality, as they became the second franchise in as many years to move to La La Land.

The Chargers had spent the last 56 seasons in San Diego, but team owner Dean Spanos could not get a deal done with the city to keep them there. It was certainly a sad day for those Chargers fans who wanted to see their team stay in San Diego.

Also on Thursday, the Chargers named Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn as their permanent coach. Lynn took over for Rex Ryan on an interim basis when Ryan was fired before the last game of the season. It will be the first head coaching job for Lynn at every level, as he will man the team’s move to Los Angeles for the upcoming season. The Chargers will play in the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson, California before moving in with the Rams in 2019 in their new facility.

Speaking of head coaching jobs, the Los Angeles Rams made Sean McVay the youngest head coach in the history of the NFL. The 30-year-old McVay, who will turn 31 on Jan. 24, was given a five-year deal by the Rams, and will be replacing Jeff Fisher.

The Rams are coming off a rough season in 2016, and after trading away their first round pick to the Tennessee Titans last year for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, will not until the 39th overall pick in the second round. McVay was the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator last season, leading the Skins to a No. 3 ranking in yards per game.

On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos named Vance Joseph their head coach, and on Thursday, he made a splash on his first full day on the job. Joseph said that the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback job is up for grabs, meaning Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will have to battle it out in training camp.

Siemian was the team’s starter this past season, but injuries allowed Lynch to make a handful of starts as well. The Broncos finished outside of the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl the year before.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Kansas CIty Chiefs this weekend with a shot at a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line. This past weekend, Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested for aggravated assault and simple assault after the team’s win against the Miami Dolphins. However, after reviewing surveillance tapes, the DA decided to drop all but two charges against Porter, and he is expected to rejoin the team in time to coach in Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs.

