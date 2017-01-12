NFL roundup: Chargers likely done in San Diego

The 2016 NFL season was likely the Chargers’ last in the city of San Diego, as they are expected to announce a move to Los Angeles on Thursday.

The San Diego Chargers were slated to get an extra two days to decide whether or not to relocate to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, though all indications are they will bolt for La La Land. NFL owners had agreed to give the Chargers a January 15 deadline last year, but since the date falls on a Sunday, and Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, San Diego will have until Tuesday. However, that may not be necessary, as the Chargers are expected to announce a move to Los Angeles on Thursday.

With the move, the Chargers will be ending a 55-year stint in San Diego. The Chargers have had their fair share of Hall of Fame players during their time in the city, but no such player was able to deliver the organization a Super Bowl win. The 2016 season was a rough one for the Chargers, who finished the year last in the AFC West, so maybe a move to Los Angeles could be just what the organization needs to get moving in the right direction.

While it had been rumored for a while that San Diego would be making the move, many Chargers fans held out hope that the team would stay. However, the city would not approve a new stadium, and despite team owner Dean Spanos trying to keep the team in San Diego, it just was not in the cards. The Chargers will share a facility with the Los Angeles Rams, who had a rough first season back in LA in 2016. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted out the news on Wednesday night.

A stunner: Chargers plan to announce as early as Thursday they are moving to LA, ending 55-year stint with SD, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

All Cowboys fans can hold their breath. Star rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor car crash on Wednesday morning as he was heading into work. Thankfully for the Cowboys, and for Elliott, he was uninjured and was able to participate in practice as the team prepares for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Elliott had an incredible rookie season in Dallas, finishing with the second-most rushing yards by any rookie in NFL history behind only Eric Dickerson.

The NFL coaching carousel continued on Wednesday, as the Buffalo Bills hired the man that they hope will end their terrible playoff drought. Former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott will get his first head coaching job with the organization, who is looking to put the Rex Ryan era in the rear view mirror. Ryan-led teams have always lacked discipline, which could be the reason McDermott was hired, as he is a no-nonsense coach who will be looking to bring the Bills franchise back to the top of the AFC East.

Over in Denver, the Broncos also named their new head coach on Wednesday, as they plucked Vance Joseph from the Miami Dolphins. Joseph was the Dolphins defensive coordinator this past season, and really made an impression on John Elway, who handed him the job after interviewing only Tuesday. Joseph worked with former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak in Houston, and he will be replacing the man who led the Broncos to a Super Bowl win in his first season as the team’s head coach.

Finally some negative news from the NFL, as the sad tale that is Tre Mason took another bad turn on Wednesday. Mason, who failed to report to training camp with the Los Angeles Rams this past offseason, was arrested Tuesday in Florida for fleeing the scene of an incident back in July. A former third-round draft choice of the Rams, Mason has had his issues off the field, and it appears that his days as an NFL running back are over.

