NFL roundup: Big Ben out of walking boot, ready to go for Sunday

The NFL Divisional Round will kick off this weekend, and the Pittsburgh Steelers should have their star quarterback under center.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was seen in a walking boot after the team’s thrashing of the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round this past weekend. Big Ben stated after the game that he was injured on the second to last play of the game, though he felt he would be ready to go against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Monday, Roethlisberger was seen without his walking boot, and all signs point to him being ready to go for Sunday.

Staying with the Steelers, their assistant coach cannot seem to keep himself out of the news. After the team’s win against the Dolphins, former linebacker Joey Porter was arrested after an incident at a bar. Porter was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness, and has been placed on leave by the organization. Once the heart and soul of the Steelers defense, Porter has had his issues off the field since his playing days ended.

The New York Giants got an incredible season out of defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul this season, as he helped lead a revamped defense. The Giants signed him on a one-year deal, after JPP nearly blew his hand off on in a fireworks accident during the Fourth of July. While the Giants would love to get him on the cheap for next season, Pierre-Paul is not going to sign another one-year deal, so the organization has a big decision to make regarding his future.

Over in Jacksonville, the Jaguars had people thinking they were going to sign former head coach Tom Coughlin to lead the team on the field after they fired Gus Bradley. However, the organization will have Coughlin leading the team in another capacity in 2017, as he was hired to be the team’s Vice President. Doug Marrone, who took over for Bradley with an interim label after he was fired, will be the team’s permanent head coach moving forward.

Detroit Lions quarterback has become one of the better signal-callers in the league since being drafted by the team, and this past season, he led the Lions to a Wild Card berth in the playoffs. Stafford will enter this offseason with one year left on his deal, and most expect him to be the highest paid player in the league with his new deal. He is in the prime of his career, and at only 28 years of age, should have a ton of good football left in him.

