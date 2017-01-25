NFL roundup: Big Ben not sure if he will return in 2017

The NFL may lose one of its best quarterbacks if Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers decides this season was his last.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were beaten pretty soundly by the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game this past weekend, and for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, that may have been his final game. Speaking with 93.7 The Fan’s “Cook and Poni Show,” Big Ben was noncommittal about next season. He is going to weigh all of his options for next season and would wait and see as to whether or not he will be back in the yellow and black in 2017 for the Steelers.

From one aging star to a star that appeared to be on the rise, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley recently called his second season in the league a “nightmare.” After winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award last season, Gurley struggled mightily for the Rams this year, mostly because the team had no passing game to speak of. If the team wants Gurley to remain a franchise back for the foreseeable future, they had better do something to improve their roster quickly.

In a little under two weeks, the Atlanta Falcons will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Falcons center Alex Mack is battling an ankle injury this week, and the word is he will not practice during the off week. Mack is a Pro Bowl player at his position, and it will be a high priority in the next 10 days that he is fully healthy when quarterback Matt Ryan puts his hands under center in the biggest game of his career.

Prior to the Super Bowl, the NFL will have their Pro Bowl festivities, which will kick off on Thursday with the newly added Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. The skills showdown will feature four events, including a dodgeball competition between the two conferences. Also added will be a Precision Passing event, a Best Hands competition as well as a Power Relay Challenge. The new events are certain to bring life to a Pro Bowl that has lost its luster in recent years.

Finally, some funny news that has to deal with Denver Broncos GM John Elway. Elway and his wide were in Washington D.C. to attend President Trump’s inaguaration, and his hosts, mortgage magnate Glenn Stearns and his wife, initiated a conversation with their cab driver as to who was the best quarterback of all time. The cab driver, who’s name is Sam Snow, was wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jacket at the time, but still gave the nod to Elway. The best part of the story is that Snow had no idea Elway was in the back of the cab, grinning as if he had just won the Super Bowl.

