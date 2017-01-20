NFL reportedly upset that Chargers moved

Majority of fans were upset and furious when the Chargers decided to relocate from San Diego to Los Angeles. Apparently, it wasn’t just the fans who were angered by the move.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL executives and owners dislike what Chargers owner Dean Spanos has done. Here is what Schefter had to say:

“Since the move was announced, the NFL has been “besides itself,” in the words of one league source. “There are a ton of owners very upset that (the Chargers) moved,” one source said. The source added that the NFL wants the Chargers to move back, though nobody believes that possibility is realistic.

“But some NFL owners and some league officials are still hoping that, now that the move has been made official, Chargers chairman Dean Spanos will wake up one morning soon, recognize this situation has been “bungled so bad” and take his team back to San Diego, where it spent the past 56 years. Again, the chances are at best remote that this happens. But there are owners and league officials still praying that the longest of long shots comes in and the Chargers bolt back to San Diego.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a message to Chargers fans in San Diego on Wednesday, saying, “We’re hurting, too,” via San Diego’s Mighty 1090AM radio. Goodell also stated that they

“feel bad for the fans that are there because we know how much they supported the Chargers and that’s why we all worked so hard to get that stadium fixed.”

Even several moving companies have joined together in order to prevent the Chargers from moving. These professional movers created a website, with their slogan stating, ‘Dear Chargers, we won’t move you to Los Angeles.’ As of Friday, 27 moving companies have signed on.

Like Schefter said, a move back to San Diego seems unrealistic. But with all the recent turmoil, including the NFL being against Spanos’ move, you never know what could happen.

