NFL reinstates Daryl Washington 3 years after suspension

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) The NFL says it has reinstated Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Daryl Washington on a conditional basis three years after he was suspended for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

The NFL said in a statement that Washington, a second-team All-Pro in 2012, may rejoin the Cardinals to participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities.

The Cardinals, however, issued a statement saying that the team’s ”energy and attention is fully focused” on this week’s draft and that it was premature to discuss Washington’s potential return to the team.

In a statement, Washington said he was ”honored and humbled to be back in the National Football League.” He said he has made ”tremendous strides as a man” and has ”grown into a proud husband, father, and contributing member” of his community.”

