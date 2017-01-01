NFL RedZone Week 17 Live Stream: Watch Online

NFL RedZone Week 17 will be must-watch considering all of the playoff stakes. Here’s all the info you need to watch online.

Playoff implications are the name of the games in Week 17 of the 2016 NFL season. As we venture into a new year, some teams will fight for playoff lives while others jostle for positioning. All that means, though, is that this is a huge week in the finale in regards to the postseason. Therefore, not watching every big play and score on NFL RedZone Week 17 would be criminal.

Football fans have plenty of knowledge regarding NFL RedZone. After all, it’s essentially a phenomenon at this point with both its handiness and popularity. Though it’s been around for a while, it’s hard to understand how the notion of watching every big play and score didn’t come around sooner. But in a week like this one, fans should be thankful for the channel and the surface. How else do you plan on keeping up with everything on Sunday?

NFL RedZone is available in upper-tier cable or satellite subscription packages. Therefore, you can stream that through your provider’s app if it is included in your package. However, you have another option with the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV MAX packages. Then, you can access the NFL RedZone Week 17 stream online or through the app with a paid subscription

Details for NFL RedZone Week 17 are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Info: Check Provider’s Listings

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket MAX

As several teams jockey for playoff positioning, you definitely won’t want to miss out on anything big that happens. Therefore, you’ll need your stream of NFL RedZone Week 17. Don’t miss out on the action by not watching all of the key moments.

