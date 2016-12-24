NFL RedZone live stream, Week 16: How to watch online

Week 16 of the 2016 NFL season is upon us. Here is how to watch the 15 remaining NFL games on the NFL RedZone channel. Is it free this week?

Week 16 of the 2016 NFL season has gotten off to a bang with the Philadelphia Eagles upsetting the New York Giants 24-19 on Thursday Night Football. That game allowed the Dallas Cowboys to clinch home field advantage in the NFC Playoffs before their Week 16 kickoff.

There are several great games on tap in the NFL this weekend. Here is how you can watch them all on the NFL RedZone channel. Unfortunately, the NFL RedZone channel isn’t free this week and requires a subscription. Here are the games you have to watch if you’re a die-hard NFL fan.

12 of the 15 remaining games in Week 16 will be on Saturday, Dec. 24. The Miami Dolphins (9-5) at the Buffalo Bills (7-7) is probably the best 1:00 p.m. ET game on Saturday. Miami can get closer to an AFC Wild Card berth, while Buffalo is fighting for its AFC playoff live.

The best 4:00 p.m. ET start time has to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) at the New Orleans Saints (6-8). Tampa Bay needs a win to keep pace with the Atlanta Falcons (9-5) in the NFC South race. New Orleans desperately needs a win to stay alive in the NFC Wild Card race.

Sunday, Dec. 25 has two great Christmas games in the NFL for your enjoyment. A major AFC North rivalry game between the Baltimore Ravens (8-6) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-5) will be on in the 4:00 p.m. ET hour. Sunday Night Football will be between the Denver Broncos (8-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Monday Night Football is a great game, too. Let’s just hope the Dallas Cowboys (12-2) don’t start resting players against the Detroit Lions (9-5).

