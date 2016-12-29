NFL quarterback rankings, Week 17: Jared Goff stinks

The NFL quarterback rankings are seeing their final edition of the 2016 regular season, and there are all kinds of backups getting time.

Jared Goff Memorial Division

32. Jared Goff

Goff has been awful. To this point, he has five touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 53 percent completion rate.

Steve Pelluer Division

31. Blake Bortles



Bortles might not be the future in Jacksonville. With a new coach coming in, the Jaguars could move on from the third-year pro who tossed 16 interceptions this year.

30. Matt Barkley



Barkley is a backup, at best, in the NFL. His eight scores and 12 picks showcase that.

29. EJ Manuel

With the Bills eliminated, Tyrod Taylor goes to the bench for Manuel. If anybody thinks the former first-round pick is the answer, they are fooling themselves.

28. Matt McGloin

Replacing Derek Carr is an impossible task. McGloin has been a career backup and now has to win the biggest game of his pro life on Sunday in Denver.

27. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick will get released this offseason after throwing 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions with New York. He may not find work in any capacity.

26. Tom Savage



The Texans made the right call in benching Brock Osweiler, but Savage is nothing to write home about. Two games and 436 yards, zero touchdowns. Meh.

Rob Johnson Division

25. Cody Kessler

Kessler likely gets the final start for the Browns in Cleveland. All things considered, the kid showed a glimmer of hope for an NFL roster spot moving forward.

24. Matt Cassel

Just when you though the Matt Cassel Experience was over, it rears it’s ugly head again with Marcus Mariota sidelined. This will be an ugly week in Tennessee.

23. Trevor Siemian

Siemian has been figured out. If teams take away the deep ball and get some pressure, Siemian struggles. He was lit up by the Kansas City defense on Christmas night.

22. Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick will be on the market this offseason, and could have some suitors. He’s probably a backup, but a struggling team might look at him as a reclamation project who can start.

Jon Kitna Division

21. Carson Wentz

The Eagles are struggling to finish the season strong, but Wentz is giving some hope. He’s been up-and-down this year, but a strong offseason could have his arrow pointing up.

20. Cam Newton

Newton is lucky to be this high on the list. After being the MVP last year, he’s been brutal in 2016. With a week left, Newton has 3,272 passing yards and a 52.7 completion rate, worse than Jared Goff.

19. Matt Moore

Moore has been excellent since replacing Ryan Tannehill two weeks ago. The question is whether Moore can keep it up in the postseason.

18. Sam Bradford

Bradford has no help around him, and he’s hitting on 71.3 percent of his throws with just four interceptions. He has limitations, but he is not the problem in Minnesota.

17. Carson Palmer

Could this be the final game of Palmer’s career? He’s struggled this year and with his injury history, maybe it’s time to walk away.

Jim Plunkett Division

16. Joe Flacco

Flacco was good in Pittsburgh, but not good enough to vault Baltimore into a win. Overall, the veteran threw for 4,050 yards, albeit with 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

15. Alex Smith

If you can figure out Smith, let everyone else know. After a horrid showing against Tennessee, Smith lit up the Broncos. He’s only got 13 touchdowns, but the highs have been very high.

14. Eli Manning

Manning moves down because of his brutal trio of interceptions against the Eagles. At some point, these turnovers are going to finish the Giants.

13. Andy Dalton

Dalton was really bad against Houston sans his lone touchdown throw. Still, he has nothing left around him. This is one of the better quarterbacks in the league.

Donovan McNabb Division

12. Jameis Winston

Winston had to be great one of the last two weeks to put the Buccaneers into the playoffs and couldn’t do it. Still, the sky is the limit for Winston moving forward.

11. Matthew Stafford

Stafford hasn’t been himself since tearing ligaments in his right middle finger. The Lions now need to win on Sunday or face going home.

Bart Starr Division

10. Russell Wilson

Wilson led a great comeback on Sunday, but the effort fell short. Wilson is an excellent player and his stats (3,961 yards/20 TD/ 11 INT) show that, but the offense is mediocre.

9. Philip Rivers

Rivers is fifth in passing, but 19 interceptions are far too many on a Chargers team without much room for error. He’s wasting another year in San Diego.

8. Andrew Luck

Luck is this high because he’s a very talented player with little help. That said, the absurd interceptions have to stop. At some juncture, he’s wildly overrated.

Troy Aikman Division

7. Dak Prescott

Prescott has been terrific the last two games. At this point, Prescott is a real threat to become the first rookie quarterback to reach the Super Bowl.

6. Kirk Cousins

Cousins only needs 370 yards to throw for 5,000 yards this season. He is going to get a massive contract this spring, likely from Washington after being on the franchise tag.

5. Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger gave us the full experience on Sunday. He threw two interceptions in the third quarter and then went crazy in the fourth. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Joe Montana Division

4. Drew Brees

Brees is going to have another 5,000-yard season. The poor guy is toiling on a garbage team in New Orleans, but we should all recognize his continued greatness.

3. Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers might be the MVP of the league if not for a slow start. Even with that, he’s looking at 4,128 yards with 36 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

2. Matt Ryan



Ryan should be the MVP on an Atlanta team that is a real Super Bowl contender. The former Boston College star has thrown for 4,613 yards and 34 touchdowns on a ridiculous 9.26 yards per attempt. That’s an all-time record that may never be broken.

1. Tom Brady

Brady has 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns against two interceptions in 11 games. What?

