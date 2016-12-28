NFL Quarterback Power Rankings 2016: Aaron Rodgers Lambeau Leaps to No. 1

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings for Week 17 of the 2016 season

For the first time all season, my running joke of the Cleveland Browns losing again is no longer funny because the Browns won their first game of the season in Week 16. It was a great moment for the Browns and their fans, until you realize that it may jeopardize their chances at the No. 1 overall pick now.

I predicted last week that the Browns would win their last two games and not get the first overall pick because, “That would be the most Cleveland thing ever, stinking all year and showing you’re the worse team in football, but then winning games at the end of the year to move you out of picking first.”

If the Browns win in Week 17, and the San Francisco 49ers lose, the 49ers would pick first and the Browns would pick second. Both teams need a legitimate starting quarterback and the Browns would have the second pick of their potential franchise guy, poor Cleveland.

Outside of the Browns excitement, Week 16 did not disappoint. Many teams clinched their playoff or kept their chances alive while others were eliminated and are already focusing on the future. Witt no ties or byes this week, 16 quarterbacks won while 16 quarterbacks lost.

Those 32 starters combined for 7,957 yards, improving by an impressive 554 yards from last week. That also combined for 17 more touchdown passes this week ending with 52 scores. Those bright spots weren’t overshadowed by there 28 interceptions, which was four more than last week.

Not only did the playoff race get exciting, the MVP race has come down to Week 17 of the NFL season. It isn’t every year that it happens this way, so lets get to the NFL Quarterback Power Rankings to find out which quarterbacks have their name in the MVP running and which quarterbacks have risen or fallen.

32 Bryce Petty QB, New York Jets

Previous Rank: 28 (-4)

Week 16 Statistics: 0-3 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 16 Final Score: 3-41 (L)

Season Statistics: 75-133 (56.4%), 809 yards, 3 TDs, 7 INTs

Season Record: 1-3

Earlier in the year, I was calling for the New York Jets to start quarterback Bryce Petty and boy was I wrong. Petty isn’t a better option than Ryan Fitzpatrick in my eyes and the Jets seem to be in a bad spot with their quarterback situation. There is no quarterback on their roster that is capable of being a formidable starter in the league, so they will need to hopefully draft one in the 2017 NFL Draft. And I don’t want to hear about how Petty has just been injured because that is part of the game too. It’s time for the Jets to cut their ties with him and move on.

31 Robert Griffin III QB, Cleveland Browns

Previous Rank: 29 (-2)

Week 16 Statistics: 17-25 (68%), 164 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 20-17 (W)

Season Statistics: 58-107 (54.2%), 654 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs

Season Record: 1-3

The Browns won a game and Robert Griffin III will get credited with the victory. However, he really isn’t the reason his team won their first game of the season. Griffin has started four games this season and has yet to throw a touchdown pass. In Week 16, 346-pound defense tackle Dontari Poe threw a touchdown pass, giving him one more than RGIII on the season. That is all you need to know regarding his status as a starter in 2017. And, of course, he is also injured again.

30 Jared Goff QB, Los Angeles Rams

Previous Rank: 27 (-3)

Week 16 Statistics: 11-24 (45.8%), 90 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 21-22 (L)

Season Statistics: 99-185 (53.5%), 969 yards, 5 TDs, 7 INTs

Season Record: 0-6

Man, it has been hard to watch the 2016 No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff play this season. He did not start because his (former) head coach Jeff Fisher said he wasn’t ready. Well, he may have been right after all. Goff hasn’t had the start to his NFL career you are looking for from a player you trade the kingdom for, however, do not give up on him just yet. The Rams fired Fisher and will need to surround him with the right people in order for him to succeed. If he played a full 16-game season at his current pace, Goff would be on pace for only 2,584 yards, 13 touchdowns, and a miserable 19 interceptions.

29 Blake Bortles QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Previous Rank: 31 (+2)

Week 16 Statistics: 26-38 (68.4%), 325 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 38-17 (W)

Season Statistics: 343-586 (58.5%), 3,604 yards, 22 TDs, 16 INTs

Season Record: 3-12

It has been a terrible year for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their quarterback Blake Bortles. The third-year quarterback hasn’t shown any signs of being the future of the Jaguars and that is a big problem. He won just his third game of the season this week, putting the Jaguars 3-12, but he did play well in the game. He climbs in the power rankings this week, but he is definitely a bottom-feeder when it comes to being a top quarterback in the NFL.

28 Trevor Siemian QB, Denver Broncos

Previous Rank: 26 (-2)

Week 16 Statistics: 17-43 (39.5%), 183 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 16 Final Score: 10-33 (L)

Season Statistics: 272-459 (59.3%), 3,195 yards, 16 TDs, 9 INTs

Season Record: 7-6

The Trevor Siemian experiment in Denver has officially imploded to no return as the Denver Broncos were officially eliminated from the playoffs in Week 16. The same team that won the Super Bowl last season with poor quarterback play couldn’t survive again with the poor play from their signal-caller. Siemian tried his best, but there is no shot that he should be the starter any longer and it is time for the Broncos to give the keys to Paxton Lynch or look for a replacement in 2017. Tony Romo in Mile High, anyone?

27 Colin Kaepernick QB, San Francisco 49ers

Previous Rank: 30 (+3)

Week 16 Statistics: 28-38 (73.7%), 266 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Week 16 Final Score: 22-21 (W)

Season Statistics: 179-310 (57.7%), 2,026 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs

Season Record: 1-9

Colin Kaepernick has been pretty bad this season, but he led his team to a game-winning drive in Week 16 and it was an impressive one. Outside of taking a knee during the national anthem this season, Kaepernick has been irrelevant. The talent has always flashed for Kaepernick, like it did at the end of the game, but he hasn’t been able to put it all together ever since his Super Bowl run 2013. I do not think the 49ers should start him next year, but at least he has shown a glimpse of hope to get back on track next season.

26 Matt Barkley QB, Chicago Bears

Previous Rank: 25 (-1)

Week 16 Statistics: 24-40 (60.0%), 323 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 21-41 (L)

Season Statistics: 119-202 (58.9%), 1,486 yards, 8 TDs, 12 INTs

Season Record: 1-4

Chicago Bears quarterback Matt Barkley has started five games this season and the number five remained relevant because of his five interceptions in Week 16. Barkley has turned the ball over a ton this season with 12 interceptions and two fumbles. But the argument of his supporting cast has always helped water down his turnovers. However, after five interceptions in Week 16, it the excuse of a supporting cast doesn’t help. He played an ugly game and his team got blown put because of it.

25 Tom Savage QB, Houston Texans

Previous Rank: NR

Week 16 Statistics: 18-29 (62.1%), 176 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 12-10 (W)

Season Statistics: 41-65 (63.1%), 436 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

Season Record: 1-0

The Houston Texans decided to bench their $72 million man Brock Osweiler last week and then proceeded to announce that Tom Savage would be their starter in Week 16. Osweiler ended his 2016 NFL season as the No. 32 ranked quarterback in our power rankings, but Savage hasn’t been that impressive himself. The only thing helping make a case for him to remain the starter is that he did not throw an interception yet and has taken care of the football. If he can keep that up while managing the game for this team, Osweiler may never see the field in Houston again.

24 Cam Newton QB, Carolina Panthers

Previous Rank: 21 (-3)

Week 16 Statistics: 18-43 (41.9%), 198 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 16-33 (L)

Season Statistics: 252-478 (52.7%), 3,272 yards, 18 TDs, 11 INTs

Season Record: 6-7

The ugly season for 2015 NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year Cam Newton continued in Week 16. The Carolina Panthers lost yet another game, after only losing one last year, and Newton can take a lot of the blame. He has been horrible this season and it seems he wasn’t able to recover from his Super Bowl loss in 2015. There is no debating the talent he possesses. However, Newton needs to get back on track next season because it was hard to watch him throw the football in 2016.

23 Sam Bradford QB, Minnesota Vikings

Previous Rank: 25 (+2)

Week 16 Statistics: 34-50 (68.0%), 382 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 25-38 (L)

Season Statistics: 370-519 (71.3%), 3,627 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs

Season Record: 6-8

When the Minnesota Vikings sent the Philadelphia Eagles a first and fourth round pick for quarterback Sam Bradford, I stated it was the worst trade I have ever seen. To go further, the Vikings said they made this move to make a Super Bowl run and I predicted the Vikings wouldn’t make the playoffs. Well, as the dust is officially settled and the Vikings were just eliminated from the playoffs, it looks like I was right. Bradford has never had a winning season in his entire career and he kept that streak alive in 2016 in Minnesota. He had a great game in Week 16, but his team still lost and the trade looks even worse than before—unless you’re the Eagles.

22 Carson Palmer QB, Arizona Cardinals

Previous Rank: 23 (+1)

Week 16 Statistics: 16-26 (61.5%), 284 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 34-31 (W)

Season Statistics: 344-559 (61.5%), 3,978 yards, 23 TDs, 13 INTs

Season Record: 5-8-1

After playing poorly for most of the season, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer had a solid game in Week 16. He threw for 284 yards and a score, helping surge his team past the Seattle Seahawks. Palmer was able to do just enough for the Cardinals to get the win and he showed flashes of the brilliance we saw in 2015. Who knows if he will be their starter in 2017, but Palmer showed that he may still have some gas in the tank.

21 Alex Smith QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Previous Rank: 22 (+1)

Week 16 Statistics: 25-36 (69.4%), 244 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Week 16 Final Score: 33-10 (W)

Season Statistics: 307-461 (66.6%), 3,238 yards, 13 TDs, 7 INTs

Season Record: 10-4

Throughout these NFL Quarterback Power Rankings, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has been a player I have never been high on. I think he is an elite game-manager, but he definitely isn’t an elite quarterback in the NFL. He can help your team win the game, but rarely is the reason you look back on a game and say he was the reason the Chiefs won. Those same rules apply to Smith’s game against the Broncos in Week 16. He threw for 244 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but picked up his 10th win of the season as a starter.

20 Andy Dalton QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Previous Rank: 19 (-1)

Week 16 Statistics: 28-41 (68.3%), 268 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Week 16 Final Score: 10-12 (L)

Season Statistics: 346-535 (64.7%), 3,980 yards, 22 TDs, 9 INTs

Season Record: 5-9-1

Andy Dalton’s mediocre season continued in Week 16 when he threw for 268 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. His team lost the game, 10-12, needing just a little bit more from their signal-caller to get the win. Dalton has shown that he may not be the guy for the Bengals in 2017, but time will tell if he can show them he deserves to still be their franchise quarterback—if you can even call him that now.

19 Eli Manning QB, New York Giants

Previous Rank: 15 (-4)

Week 16 Statistics: 38-63 (60.3%), 356 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 19-24 (L)

Season Statistics: 360-571 (63%), 3,847 yards, 26 TDs, 16 INTs

Season Record: 10-5

New York Giants fans are happy that their team clinched a playoff spot in 2016, but they are also worried because their favorite quarterback Eli Manning has been the weak link of the Giants. Manning has been pretty bad this year, but I feel like he has an injury to his throwing arm. That is speculation, but the velocity just isn’t there for him, so I feel that something is wrong. His poor arm was highlighted against the Eagles in Week 16, when he three three interceptions and just did not look “ELIte.” Regardless, the Giants are in the playoffs so if Manning can turn it on, they have a shot to win the whole thing.

18 Philip Rivers QB, San Diego Chargers

Previous Rank: 17 (-1)

Week 16 Statistics: 23-46 (50%), 322 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Week 16 Final Score: 17-20 (L)

Season Statistics: 327-540 (60.6%), 4,117 yards, 31 TDs, 19 INTs

Season Record: 5-10

At one point the season, San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL Quarterback Power Rankings. As we head into the final week of the season, Rivers is now in the middle of the pack. He leads the NFL with his 19 interceptions, but Rivers has thrown 31 touchdowns and for 4,117 yards. Rivers lacks weapons, but the interceptions were a big problem this season.

17 Tyrod Taylor QB, Buffalo Bills

Previous Rank: 20 (+3)

Week 16 Statistics: 26-39 (66.7%), 329 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 31-34 (L)

Season Statistics: 269-436 (61.7%), 3,023 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs

Season Record: 7-8

After playing arguably the best game of his season and career, ESPN has reported that the Buffalo Bills are planning on benching their starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The reasoning behind the move is so that in case Taylor would get injured in their last game of the season and not be able to pass a physical in March, the Bills would have to pay him $27.5 million for injury incentives. That says two things: the Bills are smart and they know Taylor isn’t their future at quarterback.

16 Matt Moore QB, Miami Dolphins

Previous Rank: 18 (-2)

Week 16 Statistics: 16-30 (53.3%), 233 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Week 16 Final Score: 34-31 (W)

Season Statistics: 31-53 (58.5%), 6 TDs, 2 INTs

Season Record: 2-0

I have stated multiple times that the Miami Dolphins should move on from their starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the play of backup quarterback Matt Moore has cemented my hot take. Tannehill has been far too inconstant for the Dolphins to trust him and Moore has actually play better in just his two starts. He is 2-0, with six touchdown passes and only two interceptions. Moore may not be the future either, but he did show the Dolphins can be a good football team with the right guy leading them.

15 Marcus Mariota QB, Tennessee Titans

Previous Rank: 10 (-5)

Week 16 Statistics: 8-20 (40%), 99 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 17-38 (L)

Season Statistics: 276-451 (61.2%), 3,426 yards, 26 TDs, 9 INTs

Season Record: 8-7

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was having a breakout sophomore season in the NFL. He threw 26 touchdowns and only nine interceptions, while leading the Titans to an 8-6 = season. However, in Week 16, Mariota suffered a bad leg injury that has forced him out for the rest of the season. It was a devastating way for his impressive season to end, but Titans fans shouldn’t worry because they have a plethora of draft picks and the most important position is already locked down.

14 Russell Wilson QB, Seattle Seahawks

Previous Rank: 16 (+2)

Week 16 Statistics: 29-45 (64.4%), 350 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 31-34 (L)

Season Statistics: 334-514 (65.0%), 3,961 yards, 20 TDs, 11 INTs

Season Record: 9-5-1

The Seattle Seahawks are going to need their quarterback Russell Wilson to play more games like he did in Week 16 id they are going to make another Super Bowl run. Wilson has been hot and cold all season, but he was scorching hot this week as he threw four touchdowns and for 350 yards. The Seahawks defense hasn’t been as elite as it has been in the past, so Wilson needs to carry this team since the defense isn’t going to carry him any longer.

13 Carson Wentz QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Previous Rank: 14 (+1)

Week 16 Statistics: 13-24 (54.2%), 152 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Week 16 Final Score: 24-19 (W)

Season Statistics: 352-564 (62.4%), 3,537 yards, 14 TDs, 14 INTs

Season Record: 6-9

The rookie quarterback isn’t going to win any box score championships after his performance in Week 16, but his actual on-field play was exactly why the Eagles took him No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Carson Wentz was impressive throughout the day escaping pressure from every side of the offensive line. He threw an interception, but his receiver literally did nothing to help him on the play. Wentz has shown flashes of brilliance, matched with his rookie mistakes, but altogether he has had a solid rookie season. He needs to finish strong in Week 17 to leave good thoughts for his fans and organization.

12 Joe Flacco QB, Baltimore Ravens

Previous Rank: 13 (+1)

Week 16 Statistics: 30-44 (68.2%), 262 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Week 16 Final Score: 27-31 (L)

Season Statistics: 404-623 (64.8%), 4,050 yards, 20 TDs, 14 INTs

Season Record: 8-7

The Baltimore Ravens lost in devastating fashion in Week 16 with a last second touchdown pass to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe Flacco played a solid game all around, throwing for 262 yards and a touchdown. He started slow this season, but Flacco showed that he is one of the better starters in the league towards the end of the season, outside of throwing more interceptions than he would have liked.

11 Jameis Winston QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Previous Rank: 11 (NC)

Week 16 Statistics: 23-35 (65.7%), 277 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 24-31 (L)

Season Statistics: 325-532 (61.1%), 3,888 yards, 27 TDs, 17 INTs

Season Record: 8-7

Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a game that would’ve put them in the playoffs, quarterback Jameis Winston still played well enough to keep him in the same spot for the NFL Quarterback Power Rankings. Winston has had an up and down year, but he was right in the middle in Week 16. He threw for 277 yards, two scores, and two interceptions. The Bucs will need some help now to get into the playoffs, but it all starts with Winston leading them to a win.

10 Andrew Luck QB, Indianapolis Colts

Previous Rank: 9 (-1)

Week 16 Statistics: 19-29 (65.5%), 288 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 25-33 (L)

Season Statistics: 322-505 (63.8%), 3,919 yards, 29 TDs, 12 INTs

Season Record: 7-7

Andrew Luck has only started 14 of the 15 games in 2016, but he still has thrown for 3,919 yards and 29 touchdowns with one game to go. He hasn’t been great all year, but he has shown the elite ability that many rave about when talking about him. In week 16, Luck threw for 288 yards and two scores, but he also threw two interceptions. His team was eliminated from the playoffs and, even though he has one game left, Luck should be getting ready for 2017.

9 Dak Prescott QB, Dallas Cowboys

Previous Rank: 12 (+3)

Week 16 Statistics: 15-20 (75%), 212 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 42-21 (W)

Season Statistics: 307-451 (68.1%), 3,630 yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs

Season Record: 13-2

I am one of the more critical people when it comes to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. In my defense, it isn’t as much of being critical as it is setting the record straight. Has Prescott been impressive this season? Yes. Has he been the main reason for the Cowboys successes? No. However, I can always admit when a quarterback balls out and Prescott did just that in Week 16. If he can play like he did against the Lions, Prescott could honestly be the guy to lead this dominant Cowboys team to the Super Bowl.

8 Ben Roethlisberger QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Previous Rank: 8 (NC)

Week 16 Statistics: 24-33 (72.7%), 279 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 31-27 (W)

Season Statistics: 328-509 (64.4%), 3,819 yards, 29 TDs, 13 INTs

Season Record: 10-4

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a big play to win the game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 and their quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, and wide receiver Antonio Brown delivered. Roethlisberger didn’t play the best game, throwing two interceptions. But he did end the game with three touchdowns, with the third being the biggest play of the game. The Steelers are now in the playoffs and they are a dark-horse to win the Super Bowl. They play the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, so they have a nice tune-up game before the playoffs kick off.

7 Kirk Cousins QB, Washington Redskins

Previous Rank: 7 (NC)

Week 16 Statistics: 18-29 (62.1%), 270 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 41-21 (W)

Season Statistics: 384-571 (67.3%), 4,630 yards, 24 TDs, 10 INTs

Season Record: 8-6-1

The playoff race has come down to Week 17 for a couple of teams, one of them being the Washington Redskins. Their quarterback Kirk Cousins has played exceptionally well all season and they will need him more than even if they are going to make the playoffs. Cousins helped his team get one step closer in Week 16 by throwing for 270 yards and one score. He will need to take the game over this week to ensure that his team makes the playoffs. If the Lions lose and Cousins leads his team to victory, the Redskins will make the playoffs.

6 Matthew Stafford QB, Detroit Lions

Previous Rank: 4 (-2)

Week 16 Statistics: 26-46 (56.5%), 260 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 16 Final Score: 21-42 (L)

Season Statistics: 362-553 (65.5%), 3,980 yards, 22 TDs, 9 INTs

Season Record: 9-6

Two weeks ago, I really though Matthew Stafford had a chance to make his case for the league MVP. However, after two stinker weeks, Stafford is out of the MVP race and the top five of the NFL Quarterback Power Rankings. To make it worse, his team may be out of the playoffs if they do not win in Week 17. Stafford needs to dominate if his Lions team is going to win, but he is taking on a red-hot Packers teams that is looking to win and be in as well. If he plays badly like he did in Week 16 when he threw for 260 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception, the Lions season will be over and Stafford will end the year outside of the top five.

5 Matt Ryan QB, Atlanta Falcons

Previous Rank: 6 (+1)

Week 16 Statistics: 27-33 (81.8%), 277 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 33-16 (W)

Season Statistics: 346-498 (69.5%), 4,613 yards, 34 TDs, 7 INTs

Season Record: 10-5

What a year it has been for the Atlanta Falcons and their quarterback, Matt Ryan. Last season, the Flacons missed the playoffs going 8-8. But this year, before Week 17, they have already won their division and clinched a playoff berth. A big part of that is because Ryan has played at an MVP level for a large part of the season and he did as well in Week 16.

Ryan ended his day completing 81.8 percent of his passes for 277 yards and two scores. It elevated his 2016 stats to 4,613 yards, 34 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. The 34 touchdowns are already a career high, but he is only 104 yards away from braking his career high in passing yards. If he ends the year with his seven interceptions, Ryan will throw a career low, beating his previous mark of nine.

It will be hard to make a strong case for Ryan to win MVP, but he has made sure that he is still in the conversation. No matter the results of the MVP race, Atlanta has to be thrilled that he has been so dominant this year and that their 2008 first-round pick is officially a top quarterback in the NFL.

4 Drew Brees QB, New Orleans Saints

Previous Rank: 5 (+1)

Week 16 Statistics: 23-34 (67.6%), 299 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 31-24 (W)

Season Statistics: 442-623 (70.9%), 4,858 yards, 35 TDs, 14 INTs

Season Record: 7-8

The New Orleans Saints may be eliminated from the playoffs already, but they still had satisfaction as they knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to ensure that the Bucs have a tougher task getting into the playoffs. The Bucs can blame the Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees.

The future first ballot Hall-of-Fame quarterback threw for 299 yards and one touchdown. It put him at 4,858 yards and 35 touchdowns this season. Brees has added to his impressive resume in 2016 and he could also throw for 5,000 yards for the fifth time in his career.

It has been an honor to watch Brees play the game of football, but you just wish he had a better team around him to see what he could do. He has always been one of the best quarterbacks in the league and he has continued that trend in 2016. Hopefully he can throw for the 5,000 yards and add to his touchdown total in Week 17.

3 Derek Carr QB, Oakland Raiders

Previous Rank: 3 (NC)

Week 16 Statistics: 20-30 (66.7%), 228 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 33-25 (W)

Season Statistics: 356-559 (63.7%), 3,933 yards, 28 TDs, 6 INTs

Season Record: 12-3

Just like the Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a season-ending injury to his leg. This one really hurt to see because Carr was playing dominant football this season. He was easily a top-five quarterback and playing through a previous injury to make him that more impressive.

The injury hurts the Raiders Super Bowl chances immensely, which is obvious. But it also hurts Carr’s chances at MVP. He had a good chance to take home the award since he made the Raiders relevant again, but the injury obviously will be a big blow.

Carr will end the year with 3,933 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Raiders need to make sure they get him healthy and back to 100 precent for the 2017 season because they have a star at quarterback and have the chance to be a very good football team for a very long time because of it.

2 Tom Brady QB, New England Patriots

Previous Rank: 1 (-1)

Week 16 Statistics: 17-27 (63.0%), 214 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 41-3 (W)

Season Statistics: 266-399 (66.7%), 3,278 yards, 25 TDs, 2 INTs

Season Record: 10-1

This one hurt, but it had to be done. Tom Brady sits at No. 2 this week in the NFL Quarterback Power Rankings with just one week left. Brady has been a top dog almost every week since he returned from his Deflategate suspension. A big reason for that is that he has thrown for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns while only throwing for two interceptions.

He has also won 10 of his 11 games, helping make the Patriots one of the best teams in the NFL. Brady is the greatest of all-time, there is no debating that any more. However, it is up for debate on who will win MVP this season.

Brady is definitely a candidate to win the award and, if he won, I would not argue. However, he missed the first four games of the season so that is a reason to knock him. His team also won three of the four games he was suspended, so that is another knock. Although, the biggest knock is the fact that one quarterback has truly elevated his play at the end of the season and is one big win away from earning the award—and has already dethroned Brady at No. 1 in these rankings.

1 Aaron Rodgers QB, Green Bay Packers

Previous Rank: 2 (+1)

Week 16 Statistics: 28-38 (73.7%), 347 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 16 Final Score: 38-25 (W)

Season Statistics: 374-571 (65.5%), 4,128 yards, 36 TDs, 7 INTs

Season Record: 9-6

The quarterback vaulting to No. 1 is Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers. The two-time MVP has a real shot at earning his third trophy in his career while also leading his team to a huge victory in Week 17. Green Bay has won five in a row and, in Rodgers last six games, he has thrown 14 touchdowns and no interceptions.

In Week 16, Rodgers threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns while adding a touchdown on the ground as well. The Packers needed him to step up if they were even going to make the playoffs and he has done that and then some.

I predicted weeks ago that the Packers would win out and Rodgers would win MVP. I am sticking by that prediction and I believe Rodgers will dominate the Detroit Lions in Week 17. If the Packers lose, they will be eliminated from the playoffs. But if they win, they win the NFC North and will obviously be playing extra football. If Rodgers puts together another big game and the Packers win, there is no way you can tell me that any other quarterback deserves the MVP.

This article originally appeared on