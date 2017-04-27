NFL prospect to meet with police Monday on rape accusation

CLEVELAND (AP) An attorney for former Ohio State star Gareon Conley says the NFL prospect plans to meet with detectives and give a DNA sample after the NFL draft to counter accusations that he raped a woman earlier this month.

The cornerback projected as a first-round pick in the NFL draft before the police report emerged denies the allegations. No charges have been filed.

Conley’s attorney Kevin Spellacy told Cleveland.com that Conley will talk to police on Monday.

Conley, a two-year starter and a Buckeyes captain last season, was named in a police report that details the alleged assault on April 9 but no information has been forwarded to prosecutors.

The woman’s attorney told Cleveland.com that she is traumatized and wants charges filed.

—

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL