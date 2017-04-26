NFL prospect: Rape report ‘completely false,’ skipping draft

CLEVELAND (AP) Former Ohio State football star Gareon Conley says he plans to skip attending the NFL draft in person on Thursday and decried allegations that he raped a woman as ”completely false.”

No charges have been filed as police investigate claims made by a 23-year-old woman that he assaulted her in a Cleveland hotel on April 9. Conley was named in a police report that details the allegations but no information has been forwarded to prosecutors.

Conley said in a statement Wednesday that he believes the allegations are an attempt to ruin the draft experience for him and his family.

The woman told police Conley raped her in the bathroom of a hotel room after they met in the elevator and she agreed to go back to his room.

Conley’s attorney says the cornerback, projected to be a first-round pick, plans to speak with police about the incident after the draft.

