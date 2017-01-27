NFL Pro Bowl Experience & Skills Showdown Focuses On Fans

The NFL Pro Bowl Week in Orlando is more than just Sunday’s game pitting the NFC against the AFC. ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is a celebration of football and its fans. The special events and the activities celebrate football and its fans.

Building a fan base is key for the NFL’s continued success. Youth watch current players and dream of hoisting a Lombardi trophy. With the NFL moving the Pro Bowl to Orlando, the week-long festivities show that the NFL Pro Bowl Experience and Skills Showdown are targeted to its younger fans.

Airing on ESPN, the NFL Skills Showdown pits the NFC vs the AFC in entertaining football skills. Fans of the game know that super stars, like Odell Beckham Jr can catch, but can he recreate that famous one hand catch. This event is fun and meant to be entertainment. Even non-football fans can see the entertainment value in NFL stars playing dodgeball.

The NFL Skills Showdown lets the players and the fans have some fun. In addition to the events, the event brought together team mascots, NFL cheerleaders, and lots of production value. Overall, the event felt like a combination of American Ninja Warrior and the old school Superstars competition television show.

While the NFL Skills Showdown is over, fans still can put their skills to the test at the NFL Pro Bowl Experience. With challenges like the 40-yard dash, run a route and obstacle course, especially younger fans, can put their football skills to the test.

For anyone who has attended Draft Town in Chicago, these fan experiences are similar. While the space at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is smaller than the sprawling, Chicago lake front, the activities are engaging for the younger fans. Anyone attending the event should download the NFL Fan Mobile App to get the best experience.

The NFL Pro Bowl Experience will be at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex through Saturday. In addition to the free activities, the NFL Pro Bowl teams will practice onsite. Tickets are required for a seat at the practices, but limited standing room space may be available.

The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl will air on ESPN on Sunday, January 29 at 8 p.m. EST.

