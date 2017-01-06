NFL Power Rankings: Panthers Final Standing

Finishing at 6-10, see where the Carolina Panthers ranked among all NFL teams in 2016

As the season closed on a failed two-point attempt, the Carolina Panthers fell to 6-10 and now have a top-ten pick in the NFL Draft. A season of struggles on both sides of the football, Carolina failed to meet expectations after a Super Bowl appearance and magical 2015 season.

Initially ranked near the top of every NFL power ranking poll in the preseason Carolina was likely the biggest disappointment of the year. Finishing last in their division and near the bottom of the league, a productive offseason is needed for the Panthers to rebound in 2017.

NFL.com – 25

Without cross referencing against Next Gen Stats, before Sunday, I think Greg Olsen had run a shallow cross 653 straight times without falling down. I was pretty sure the dude could flawlessly execute that pattern in platforms if asked. ( Cam Newton could have pulled off platforms in the postgame, too.) But alas, the two-point conversion to wrestle another win from this godforsaken 2016 campaign for Carolina slipped away with Olsen’s cleat. Olsen will enter Year 11 next season. Jonathan Stewart turns 80 in running back years. Thomas Davis has been playing in Carolina since 2005. Luke Kuechly’s concussion history is a concern. And Cam? Well, he ran 52 less times in ’16 than in ’15. That’s what happens as quarterbacks get older. Put another way … How this organization approaches the draft and free agency will be fascinating.

ESPN – 24

The last MVP-winning quarterback to miss the playoffs the following season while still playing 10 or more games was Boomer Esiason in 1989. Cam Newton saw dips in completion percentage, touchdowns and Total QBR while seeing increases in interceptions and sacks.

CBS – 23

The Super Bowl hangover was too much to overcome. So much went wrong.

FOX SPORTS – 25

Cam Newton didn’t look like an MVP, the Carolina Panthers didn’t look like defending NFC champs and the defense was a shell of itself. Otherwise, it was a great season! Sarcasm aside, the Panthers flopped in 2016 after rolling to a 15-1 record last year. There’s little doubt they’ll be back next season, but this was a concerning (and lengthy) fall from the top.

Historically, the Panthers have proven they can rebound from a down season. Each of the times Carolina has posted ten wins or more (6) the preceding year had seven or fewer victories.

