NFL power rankings: Chiefs keep climbing

The Kansas City Chiefs earned another impressive win on Sunday night, and see themselves shooting up the power rankings.

Nobody could have saw this coming. After losing 19-17 to the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs came back with all kinds of gusto on Christmas night, crushing the Denver Broncos by a 33-10 margin. With the win, Kansas City is 11-4 and in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons under head coach Andy Reid.

Now, with only one week remaining, the Chiefs still have a chance to earn a bye week should they beat the San Diego Chargers and get a loss from the Oakland Raiders.

Here’s where Kansas City sits in the power rankings around the nation:

FanSided – 4

The Chiefs got a huge win on Sunday, and now try for the Western title this weekend. Kansas City has an excellent defense. CBS Sports – 5 They looked good beating the Broncos on Sunday night. Now they have to keep it going to the postseason. NFL.com – 4 Dontari Poe … the 346-pound Tim Tebow of the NFL. Huge touchdown, literally. Poe was one of many Chiefs who helped the team matriculate the ball down the field Sunday night. The 2016 Chiefs would make former head coach Hank Stram very proud. Stram’s Chiefs played the NFL’s longest game on Christmas Day 1971, a true NFL classic, 45 years before Andy Reid’s group moved closer to hosting a playoff game at Arrowhead. In order to do that, the Raiders must lose against the Broncos, while the Chiefs have to take out their nemesis — the always tough Chargers — in San Diego. [Insert the you-can-throw-out-the-records-for-this-game line here.] Yahoo – 3 The Derek Carr injury changed things for a few teams, but maybe most for the Chiefs. Can the Raiders win with Matt McGloin at Denver on Sunday? If not, the door is wide open for Kansas City to get the division title and a No. 2 seed. ESPN – 3 Travis Kelce has recorded 100 receiving yards in five of the Chiefs’ past six games. In that time, Kelce leads the NFL in receiving yards with 651, which is actually 89 more than the next closest receiver. Looks like nobody is catching Kelce.

This article originally appeared on