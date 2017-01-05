2017 NFL playoffs schedule: Wild card schedule, matchups, dates, times

The road to Super Bowl LI begins with this weekend's Wild Card round.

Despite quarterback Derek Carr's season-ending injury, the Raiders take on the Texans in their first playoff appearance since 2002. Houston will hand the ball back to Brock Osweiler as quarterback. The AFC South champions lost Tom Savage to a concussion in the season finale.

The Lions limped into the playoffs with losses in their final three games of the season. The Seahawks look to extend their eight-game postseason home winning streak that goes back to January 2005.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play against the Steelers. They will look for a similar performance from Jay Ajayi, who rushed for 200 yards to defeat Pittsburgh with a 30–15 victory in the regular season.

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants are back to business to face the Packers. New York will try to bring back memories of their 2007 NFC Championship victory at Lambeau Field before winning the Super Bowl against the Patriots.

Super Bowl LI will be held in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Here's at the schedule for this weekend's slate of games:

Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 7

Oakland Raiders (AFC No. 5 seed) at Houston Texans (AFC No. 4)

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Detroit Lions (NFC No. 6) at Seattle Seahawks (NFC No. 3)

Game time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

Sunday, Jan. 8

Miami Dolphins (AFC No. 6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC No. 3)

Game time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

New York Giants (NFC No. 5) at Green Bay Packers (NFC No. 4)

Game time: 4:40 p.m.

TV: FOX

AFC first round byes: New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs

NFC first round byes: Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons

This article originally appeared on