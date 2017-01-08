Watch Doug Baldwin steal a TD catch away from Seattle Seahawks teammate
The Seattle Seahawks made all the catches in Saturday night’s NFC Wild Card game, and somehow Doug Baldwin didn’t take all of them.
It wasn’t for lack of trying, as Baldwin snatched this TD away before teammate Jermaine Kearse could catch it.
Kearse had the TD…
But @DougBaldwinJr jumped in front & grabbed it with one hand!
🤔 #DETvsSEA #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/AWU8vZyEZF
— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017
Whoa, Doug Baldwin! Can we see that again?
Kearse: "I got it!"
Baldwin: "Nah, I'll take that!"
What. A. Catch. #DETvsSEA #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/XdPukISBte
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 8, 2017
Baldwin had himself a night, with 11 catches for 104 yards in the Seahawks’ 26-6 win. And the TD wasn’t even his best catch — “The Butt Grab” was. But he couldn’t top this catch by teammate Paul Richardson.
Doug Baldwin sets 2 #Seahawks playoff records: Now 50 postseason catches (D.Jackson 47). Plus 11th straight playoff game with a catch
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 8, 2017