Watch Doug Baldwin steal a TD catch away from Seattle Seahawks teammate

The Seattle Seahawks made all the catches in Saturday night’s NFC Wild Card game, and somehow Doug Baldwin didn’t take all of them.

It wasn’t for lack of trying, as Baldwin snatched this TD away before teammate Jermaine Kearse could catch it.

Whoa, Doug Baldwin! Can we see that again?

Baldwin had himself a night, with 11 catches for 104 yards in the Seahawks’ 26-6 win. And the TD wasn’t even his best catch — “The Butt Grab” was. But he couldn’t top this catch by teammate Paul Richardson.