2017 NFL Playoffs schedule: Matchups, dates, times

The 2016 regular season has been wrapped up and the road to Super Bowl LI continues with the playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys who finished the season 14–2 with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott have the No. 1 seed for the NFC. The New England Patriots have the AFC's top seed with a 14–2 record as well despite Tom Brady's absence at the beginning of the season.

Super Bowl LI will be held in Houston on Sunday, February 5th.

Here's a look at the games in the lead-up to the title game:

AFC Wild Card

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Jan. 7 or Jan. 8

Game time: TBD

TV: TBD

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans

Date: Jan. 7 or Jan. 8

Game time: TBD

TV: TBD

NFC Wild Card

Green Bay Packers or Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks

Date: Jan. 7 or Jan. 8

Game time: TBD

TV: TBD

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers or Detroit Lions

Date: Jan. 7 or Jan. 8

Game time: TBD

TV: TBD

AFC first round byes

New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs

NFC first round byes

Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons

Divisional Round

January 14

AFC

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

NFC

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

January 15

AFC

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

NFC

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Conference championship

January 22

AFC Championship Game

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

NFC Championship Game

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

This article originally appeared on