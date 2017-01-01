2017 NFL Playoffs schedule: Matchups, dates, times
The 2016 regular season has been wrapped up and the road to Super Bowl LI continues with the playoffs.
The Dallas Cowboys who finished the season 14–2 with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott have the No. 1 seed for the NFC. The New England Patriots have the AFC's top seed with a 14–2 record as well despite Tom Brady's absence at the beginning of the season.
Super Bowl LI will be held in Houston on Sunday, February 5th.
Here's a look at the games in the lead-up to the title game:
AFC Wild Card
Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers
Date: Jan. 7 or Jan. 8
Game time: TBD
TV: TBD
Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans
Date: Jan. 7 or Jan. 8
Game time: TBD
TV: TBD
NFC Wild Card
Green Bay Packers or Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks
Date: Jan. 7 or Jan. 8
Game time: TBD
TV: TBD
New York Giants at Green Bay Packers or Detroit Lions
Date: Jan. 7 or Jan. 8
Game time: TBD
TV: TBD
AFC first round byes
New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs
NFC first round byes
Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons
Divisional Round
January 14
AFC
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
NFC
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
January 15
AFC
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
NFC
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Conference championship
January 22
AFC Championship Game
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
NFC Championship Game
Time: TBD
TV: TBD