NFL playoff bracket: Possible matchups, dates, games
SI Wire/Sports Illustrated
The first round of the playoffs gets underway today, but it’s not too early to look ahead on the schedule for what may be in store for this weekend's winners.
The Patriots, Chiefs, Falcons and Cowboys patiently await to see who they will face in the divisional round.
Super Bowl LI will be held in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Here's a look at the next round in the lead-up to Super Bowl 51:
Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 14
Seattle / Green Bay / New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Houston / Oakland / Miami at New England Patriots
Time: 8:25 p.m.
TV: FOX
Sunday, Jan. 15
Pittsburgh / Houston / Oakland at Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Green Bay / New York Giants / Detroit at Dallas Cowboys
Time: 4:40 p.m.
TV: FOX