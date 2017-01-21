Ric Flair’s message to Aaron Rodgers: ‘Matt Ryan is the best quarterback in football’
Poor Aaron Rodgers. Battling the flu, now he has Ric Flair against him.
WWE legend Flair had a message for Rodgers heading into Sunday’s NFC championship game (3:05 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports GO).
Sporting Atlanta Falcons gear, the Nature Boy posted this “PSA” on behalf of his newly-adopted team.
PSA: @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/pmbSgGl0KH
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 19, 2017
“We didn’t want Dallas, we wanted Aaron Rodgers, the best they say. Guess what, Aaron? Matt Ryan is the best quarterback in football today; he’s the MVP,” Flair said. “And on Sunday at 3:05 in Atlanta, Georgia, the Falcons — WOOO! — they ride it out. They ride high!”
Though some on social media are calling the Charlotte native a bandwagon Falcons fan, Flair has been supporting them since before the season.
Shout out to buddy @juliojones_11 for having me at the @AtlantaFalcons training camp today! WOOOOO!!! #WWE pic.twitter.com/19GfVoZtG7
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 9, 2016
(It’s also not the first time he’s pulled for a team playing the Packers in the playoffs.)
Limousine-ridin’, jet-flyin’ — that’s the Falcons, kids.