Ric Flair’s message to Aaron Rodgers: ‘Matt Ryan is the best quarterback in football’

Poor Aaron Rodgers. Battling the flu, now he has Ric Flair against him.

WWE legend Flair had a message for Rodgers heading into Sunday’s NFC championship game (3:05 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports GO).

Sporting Atlanta Falcons gear, the Nature Boy posted this “PSA” on behalf of his newly-adopted team.

“We didn’t want Dallas, we wanted Aaron Rodgers, the best they say. Guess what, Aaron? Matt Ryan is the best quarterback in football today; he’s the MVP,” Flair said. “And on Sunday at 3:05 in Atlanta, Georgia, the Falcons — WOOO! — they ride it out. They ride high!”

Though some on social media are calling the Charlotte native a bandwagon Falcons fan, Flair has been supporting them since before the season.

(It’s also not the first time he’s pulled for a team playing the Packers in the playoffs.)

Limousine-ridin’, jet-flyin’ — that’s the Falcons, kids.