Steve Smith offers Odell Beckham the advice Victor Cruz should’ve given him

Steve Smith knows something about being a headline-making wide receiver, so he can offer some advice to Odell Beckham Jr.

“I’m glad when I was a young punk — when I stepped on a few land mines myself and also had some self-inflicted wounds — they didn’t have social media there to exploit (me), and for me to exploit myself,” Smith said on “Speak For Yourself” on Tuesday.

Beckham was in the headlines and on social media all season, culminating in last week’s trip to Miami and the third-year receiver’s debacle Sunday at Green Bay. Beckham is taking more heat this week, and Smith says some of it could’ve been avoided if he got steered in the right direction by veteran teammate Victor Cruz, who also was in the pictures from Miami.

“He shouldn’t be in there,” Smith said of Cruz. “The old veteran, the savvy old dog, should be saying, ‘Bruh, this ain’t what we need to do. We about to go BALL this weekend!'”

So what is Smith’s advice for Beckham?

“You have to think less about your brand … and more about the company,” Smith said on “Undisputed” on Tuesday. “The company which pays you and gives you that opportunity to do all the things that you get to do. You cannot allow your extracurricular activities to supersede and become more important than your current job — the W2, that allows you to get K1s and 1099s. You have to make sure you take care of that first.”