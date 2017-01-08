The Oakland Raiders’ return to the playoffs didn’t last long.

Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2002, the Raiders ran out of steam in a 27-14 loss at Houston on Saturday, as the Texans’ top-ranked defense overwhelmed rookie QB Connor Cook.

The Raiders were down to their third-string QB after Pro Bowler Derek Carr broke his leg in Week 16, and backup Matt McGloin hurt his throwing shoulder in the season finale.

Cook, who made history by making his first NFL start in the playoffs, committed a costly turnover early on, as Texans star Jadeveon Clowney tipped his pass and picked it off for his first career interception. Cook finished 18 of 45 for 161 yards with a touchdown and three picks, including one in the final minute to seal it.

Brock Osweiler, who regained his job as the Texans’ starting QB when Tom Savage suffered a concussion in the season finale, made the most of his opportunity. He went 14 of 25 for 168 yards, passing for a TD and running for one, and — most importantly — not turning the ball over.

Afterward, coach Bill O’Brien got a vote of confidence from owner Bob McNair.