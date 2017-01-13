NFL Playoffs: Divisional round storylines to watch

From ankles to bad weather to revenge to validation, the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is must see TV.

In what could be considered one of the most entertaining divisional round weekends in a long time, the four games we have a bevy of storylines. So what do you need to watch for on Saturday and Sunday?

Houston at New England

-Can Houston make it competitive?

-Will New England show signs of rust?

Now I know we all joke about how bad the Texans are and how they don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Well, last Saturday they validated their playoff bid with a dominating win over the Oakland Raiders. Now, you go from one extreme to another this week. Instead of Connor Cook you get Tom Brady and you face Bill Belichick instead of Jack Del Rio.

So, my worry and I think the worry of many football fans is can Houston make this a watchable game? The first time these two teams played, New England blasted the Texans in a 27-0 route. That victory for New England was without Tom Brady and now he’s back. I mean, there’s been greater upsets and maybe Houston can catch New England sleep walking but I just don’t see it.

Seattle at Atlanta

-Can Matt Ryan be clutch in the playoffs?

-Seattle on the road

-Ultimate chess match

I’ve stated previously that I believe Matt Ryan deserves to be the NFL’s MVP for 2016. However, that is a regular season honor. I’m very fascinated to see what Matt Ryan can do in the postseason and against one of the more battle tested teams in the NFL over the last decade or so, the Seattle Seahawks. Ryan has been prone to throwing an unnecessary interception or fumble the ball, against Seattle his play will be paramount.

As for the Seahawks, they have struggled on the road at times this season. Yes, they did go to New England and go to to toe with the Patriots and won but for every one of those you have a loss at New Orleans and struggles at Green Bay and Los Angeles. This game is going to come down to two coaches who know each other better than any other head coaches matching up this weekend.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was the former Seahawks defensive coordinator so you know that Pete and Dan will have a nice little chess match and whoever pulls off the best moves will be one win away from the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

-Weather will be a factor

-Big Ben’s health

-Are the Chiefs ready to push through?

In the Divisional round, we always have a game that brings the elements out. Last season you had Seattle going to frigid Minnesota to face the Vikings, this season we’ve got Pittsburgh going to Kansas City to face the Chiefs and the weather is going to be brutal. The elements change so much of what you want to do and especially if you’re working with an injury like Ben Roethlisberger.

His ankle injury will be a factor in the ballgame and going up against a team like Kansas City is no easy task. Speaking of the Chiefs, they’ve been a bit of a surprise this season and many people around the league wonder if they’re ready to make that next step towards and AFC Title Game. A Chiefs win could blast a lot of narratives away about the team and the franchise itself.

Green Bay at Dallas

-Cowboys toughest test of the season

-Packers without Jordy Nelson

-Can Rodgers continue his epic run

Dallas has done everything you can ask of a team this season, they’ve crossed all the t’s and dotted every single I and now comes the playoffs. While it may be easy to push the Cowboys through to the NFC Championship Game. There is a reason they’ve not made it back to the conference title games, whether it be playing against a better team or a crazy set of circumstances like a debatable catch.

With Green Bay, they’ve been playing some of the best football around the league but they will be tested since Jordy Nelson is out with an injury. Aaron Rodgers will still have a ton of weapons at his disposal and it’s very possible that a Rodgers win in Dallas will only add to his legend. Doing it against Dallas and without his best weapon would be one hell of a feat.

