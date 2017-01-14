NFL Playoffs bracket 2017: Patriots advance over Texans

The New England Patriots defeated the Houston Texans 34-16 on Saturday night. Here is the updated NFL playoff picture with the Patriots advancing.

We are halfway through the division round of the 2016 NFL Playoffs. Both Saturday games are in the books with the Atlanta Falcons knocking off the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC, 36-20 and the New England Patriots thumping the Houston Texans 34-16.

New England has reached its sixth straight AFC Championship Game. That is an unbelievable feat we may never see again. The Patriots will be hosting the 2016 AFC Championship Game against either the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs or the No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Through the first six games of the 2016 NFL playoffs, all six of the higher seeds have advanced. None of the games have been particularly close. The closest game was actually the first one, where the Texans defeated the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round 27-14.

Here is the updated NFL playoff picture heading into Sunday’s divisional round games.

Wild Card

Saturday, Jan. 7

4:35 p.m. ET ESPN

No. 4 Houston Texans 27, No. 5 Oakland Raiders 14

8:15 p.m. ET NBC

No. 3 Seattle Seahawks 26, No. 6 Detroit Lions 6

Sunday, Jan. 8

1:05 p.m. ET CBS

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 30, No. 6 Miami Dolphins 12

4:40 p.m. ET FOX

No. 4 Green Bay Packers 38, No. 5 New York Giants 13

Divisional

Saturday, Jan. 14

4:35 p.m. ET FOX

No. 2 Atlanta Falcons 36, No. 3 Seattle Seahawks 20

8:15 p.m. ET CBS

No. 1 New England Patriots 34, No. 4 Houston Texans 16

Sunday, Jan. 15

4:40 p.m. ET FOX

No. 4 Green Bay Packers (10-6) vs. No. 1 Dallas Cowboys (13-3)

8:20 p.m. ET NBC

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) vs. No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 22

3:05 p.m. ET FOX

NFC Championship: No. 2 Atlanta Falcons (11-5) vs. No.1 Dallas Cowboys/No. 4 Green Bay Packers

6:40 p.m. ET CBS

AFC Championship: No. 1 New England Patriots (14-2) vs. No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs/No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl LI

Sunday, Feb. 5

6:30 p.m. ET FOX

Super Bowl LI (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas): TBD

This article originally appeared on