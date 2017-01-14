NFL Playoffs bracket 2017: Falcons advance over Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Seattle Seahawks 36-20 to advance to the 2016 NFC Championship Game. Here is the updated NFL playoff picture.

Divisional round weekend in the 2016 NFL Playoffs has already seen the completion of its first game. The No. 2 Atlanta Falcons (11-5) advance to the 2016 NFC Championship by dominating the No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (10-6-1) to the tune of 36-20 on Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta flexed its offensive muscles to turn a strong Seattle defense into mincemeat. The Falcons may have played their final game at the Georgia Dome, but that all really depends on the outcome of the other NFC playoff game this weekend.

Should the No. 1 Dallas Cowboys (13-3) defeat the No. 4 Green Bay Packers (10-6) on Sunday evening, Atlanta will travel to Arlington to play the 2016 NFC Championship at AT&T Stadium against the Cowboys.

If it is Green Bay that upsets Dallas on Sunday evening, then the Packers will make a second trek this football season to the Georgia Dome. Atlanta defeated Green Bay 33-32 back on Oct. 30. These two NFC teams are on fire.

With Atlanta advancing with a win over Seattle, here is an updated NFL playoff picture heading into the three remaining Divisional Round games this weekend.

Wild Card

Saturday, Jan. 7

4:35 p.m. ET ESPN

No. 4 Houston Texans 27, No. 5 Oakland Raiders 14

8:15 p.m. ET NBC

No. 3 Seattle Seahawks 26, No. 6 Detroit Lions 6

Sunday, Jan. 8

1:05 p.m. ET CBS

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 30, No. 6 Miami Dolphins 12

4:40 p.m. ET FOX

No. 4 Green Bay Packers 38, No. 5 New York Giants 13

Divisional

Saturday, Jan. 14

4:35 p.m. ET FOX

No. 2 Atlanta Falcons 36, No. 3 Seattle Seahawks 20

8:15 p.m. ET CBS

No. 4 Houston Texans (9-7) vs. No. 1 New England Patriots (14-2)

Sunday, Jan. 15

4:40 p.m. ET FOX

No. 4 Green Bay Packers (10-6) vs. No. 1 Dallas Cowboys (13-3)

8:20 p.m. ET NBC

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) vs. No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 22

3:05 p.m. ET FOX

NFC Championship: No. 2 Atlanta Falcons (11-5) vs. No.1 Dallas Cowboys/No. 4 Green Bay Packers

6:40 p.m. ET CBS

AFC Championship: TBD

Super Bowl LI

Sunday, Feb. 5

6:30 p.m. ET FOX

Super Bowl LI (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas): TBD

