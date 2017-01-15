Watch the Atlanta Falcons’ wild game-clinching interception of Russell Wilson

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are back in the playoffs for the first time in four years, and they proved they’re the real deal in Saturday’s 36-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Ryan looked like the MVP, the defense put pressure on Russell Wilson all day … they just needed a big play to put it away.

How about this?

That’s De’Vondre Campbell ripping Wilson’s pass away from tight end Luke Willson, Jalen Collins tipping the ball in the air to keep in alive, and Deion Jones saying “Thank you very much” and snagging the game-clinching interception.

Next up: the NFC Championship Game against the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys (4:40 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports GO).