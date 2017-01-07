NFL Playoffs 2017, Raiders vs. Texans: Recap, Highlights, More
The Houston Texans defense was too much for Connor Cook to handle as they took down the Oakland Raiders in their AFC Wild Card matchup.
14
27
The story of this game was the Houston defense. They simply confused Raiders quarterback Connor Cook all game long. Cook had enough of a task starting his first career game in the playoffs, but facing the number one defense in the league did not help. Led by Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney, the young quarterback was sacked three times and hurried many more. By the tine time first half ended, it was 20-7 in favor of the Texans and they never looked back.
When your punter has to be run out there ten times as Marquette King was, it’s not a good day.
Despite the offensive troubles early in the game, Oakland stayed in it thanks to the defense. Early in the second half, the Texans had the opportunity to put the game away and weren’t able to. The Raiders came up with defensive stops and gave their offense the football. A touchdown pass from Cook to Andre Holmes made the game close, but a Corey Moore interception kept the game out of reach.
The Texans offense wasn’t great but they made enough plays to succeed. One particularly solid moment came late in the second quarter when Brock Osweiler connected with DeAndre Hopkins for 38 yards, setting up a touchdown to Hopkins two plays later.
This game can be summarized by the next point. Oakland was 2-16 on third down and turned the ball over three times. You aren’t going to win many games playing that way.
Three Stars
Jadeveon Clowney, Texans — Many called Clowney a bust over his last two seasons. He proved them all wrong with his performance, netting a batted ball and an interception.
Whitney Mercilus, Texans — Mercilus had a huge day, getting to Cook twice in a performance that almost made fans forget that J.J. Watt was on the sidelines.
Brock Osweiler, Texans — Osweiler rebounded well after making his first start since being benched. He only threw for 168 yards and a touchdown, running for one more, but he played mistake-free football.
Highlights
.@Clownejd says NOPE.
Swatted.
With the @JJWatt impression for good measure. ☝️ #OAKvsHOU #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/5AaIlGaLjv
— NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2017
Tipped.
Tipped again…
PICKED!
Oh my, @clownejd! #OAKvsHOU #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/JaXiRv1PP1
— NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2017
.@millertime_6 gets to the edge…
TOUCHDOWN @HOUSTONTEXANS!!! #OAKvsHOU #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/XTgNJhxRrX
— NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2017
.@LataviusM goes untouched!
SIX.
The @Raiders are on the board. #OAKvsHOU #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/oRC9RsaoYR
— NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2017
Deandre. Hopkins.
BEAST. #OAKvsHOU #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/PsT0EuhLJr
— NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2017
MERCILUS!@Merci380 with his second sack of the game! ????#OAKvsHOU #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/uQVLf5ZE3X
— NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2017
????????????????????????????@bosweiler17 gets to the edge for SIX! #OAKvsHOU #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/2pU5zvnyFY
— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017
Cook to Holmes for the TD!
It's just a two-possession game. #OAKvsHOU #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/KpdHKCPKNe
— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017
CLUTCH.
Corey Moore INTs Connor Cook off the deflection. #OAKvsHOU #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/whl0TkwVYw
— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017
Next Game
If Miami wins on Sunday, the Texans are off to Kansas City. If Miami loses, the Texans have a date with the Patriots next week.
More from NFL Spin Zone
- Connor Cook Interception Thwarts Raiders Comeback (Video)15m ago
- 2017 NFL Draft: Ranking the Chicago Bears 5 Biggest Needs1 h ago
- DeAndre Hopkins Hauls In Bomb, Follows With Touchdown Grab (Video)1 h ago
- Jadeveon Clowney Welcomes Connor Cook to the NFL (Video)2h ago
- AFC Wild Card 2017, Raiders vs. Texans Inactives: Donald Penn, More4h ago