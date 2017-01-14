NFL Playoffs 2017: Patriots or Texans Picking Against the Spread?

Heading into the Divisional Round weekend of the 2017 NFL Playoffs, betting odds aren’t looking good for the Houston Texans on the road against the New England Patriots.

The Houston Texans are going up against one of the premier teams in the NFL on the road against the New England Patriots. Many believe that the Texans might get lucky and actually pull what would be the biggest upset in the 2017 NFL Playoffs. Unfortunately, if you’re trying to pick against the spread, this is something to not dare consider believing in.

The Texans, while they once again made the postseason, are an inconsistent team. The only reason they were able to take care of business last week against the Oakland Raiders was due to their top-notch defense facing a third-string rookie quarterback. Make no mistake about it, the Texans won’t be getting lucky this time around against the Patriots.

Sure, it was about seven years ago that the unlikely New York Jets stunned the football world in the playoffs and beat Brady’s Patriots but the Texans don’t stand a chance. With a red-hot and revenge-seeking Tom Brady ready to make a statement, expect to see the Patriots made a huge example out of the Texans in front of their home crowd.

While it’s expected the Texans won’t put too much pressure on the shoulders of quarterback Brock Osweiler in this matchup to deliver, it’ll more than likely come down to running back Lamar Miller. The only problem is, that would make the Texans offense one-dimensional, which the Patriots would excel at containing.

Brady will easily be the X-factor in this matchup and have his usual “lights out” performance, especially after releasing his playoff hype video. Considering the Patriots, per Odds Shark, are favored to win by 16 points by the consensus spread, it’s hard to believe the Texans can keep up in any manor.

Don’t be fooled by the false hope of the Texans having a shot at beating a team that is not only built to head straight to Super Bowl LI, but had a whole week of rest preparing for this game. If anything, put your money where it matters, right over the logo of the Patriots.

