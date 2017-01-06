NFL Playoffs 2017: Madden NFL 17 predicts Oakland wins 13-10

It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win for Oakland in a Madden NFL 17 playoff prediction. The Raiders win it 13-10 and continue forward in the NFL Playoffs 2017.

The Oakland Raiders had the mentality that it didn’t have to be a blowout, and it didn’t have to be pretty. They were able to beat the Houston Texans in an overtime thriller with a score of 13-10.

The topic of interest for this game was that both teams were playing with backup quarterbacks. The Raiders had rookie quarterback Connor Cook, and the Texans were forced to use their former starter, Brock Osweiler.

It was just a feel-out process in the first quarter with no scores from either team, but that changed late in the second. The first score came in the form of a Raider field goal from veteran kicker Sebastian Janikowski.

And we have points! Sebastian Janikowski knocks a 46-yard field goal through, making it 3-0, Oakland. #OAKvsHOU #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/7A0fTlwppi — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 6, 2017

Houston kept up with their low aggression play, sending another punt to the Raiders. Fortunately for Oakland, they were able to capitalize. Cook threw a nice eight-yard pass to wide receiver Michael Crabtree after a productive drive, putting the score at 10-0. This would be the last score of the half.

Looks like Michael Crabtree is ready to perform! An 8-yard score from Cook to Crabtree. 10-0 Oakland. #OAKvsHOU #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/HaSrK7X66F — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 6, 2017

Here is your halftime report in Houston. So far, Houston doesn't look ready. #OAKvsHOU #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/mJQKSKGtwz — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 6, 2017

The third quarter was another scoreless one, and it started to look like Houston was going to just give the game to Oakland. However, they were finally able to get on the board with a field goal by Nick Novak in the fourth. This put the score at 10-3.

And there's a score in Houston. Nick Novak knocks in a 51-yard field goal to make it 10-3. #OAKvsHOU #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/ldI08Lagwh — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 6, 2017

The Texans were hoping to get a three and out late in the fourth, but instead, they got a turnover. Defensive lineman Christian Covington was able to scoop a fumble from Cook and take it all the way to the house. This tied it at 10-10.

And Houston is back in the game. Christian Covington recovers a fumble, and runs in for a touchdown. Tied 10-10. #OAKvsHOU #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/J9hta0tlBd — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 6, 2017

The Raiders would take it all the way to a game-winning field goal try in the last possession of regulation but would end up missing it. This kept it tied at 10-10, and sent the game to overtime.

Overtime looked bad for Oakland at first when they went three and out, but it turned out okay in the end. Linebacker Perry Riley intercepted Osweiler on the Texans’ second play of their drive, and Janikowski would finish the game with a 41-yard field goal. Oakland won 13-10.

And we have a winner! The Oakland Raiders win it with a 41-yard field goal. Final score, 13-10. #OAKvsHOU #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/2FfpPa8nhr — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 6, 2017

Overall, I would have to say Connor Cook was the MVP of the game. He beat the odds and threw for 149 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. Also, he helped the team win, and nobody is upset with a win (well, except the other team.)

