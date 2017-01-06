NFL Playoffs 2017: Madden NFL 17 predicts New York wins 20-3

According to Madden NFL 17, the New York Giants will roll past the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs 2017.

The New York Giants made it look easy in a Madden NFL 17 simulation, where they outplayed the Green Bay Packers 20-3. New York looked good on both, offense and defense, scoring 20 points, as well as taking the ball away three times. Based on Madden, the Giants will advance in the NFL Playoffs 2017.

Final wildcard prediction. New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers. Who will advance? #GBvsNYG #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/rCjnzlgtip — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 6, 2017

The Giants came out looking hot on their first drive, but they couldn’t finish with six. Instead, they scored three on a short field goal in the red zone. New York now then led 3-0.

The Giants came out slinging their first drive, but only ended with a field goal. The score is 3-0, Giants. #GBvsNYG #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/hRFeM2qR2w — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 6, 2017

Green Bay showed no promise on their first drive when quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception on the second play of the drive to Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Fortunately for them, the Giants didn’t score on that drive.

Giants coming out hot! Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie gets the INT on Aaron Rodgers' first pass. #GBvsNYG #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/sGIU2UZ6kF — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 6, 2017

One would think that when a team is lucky enough to get the ball back after a turnover, they would be a bit more cautious the next time they had it. This wasn’t the case for Green Bay. Rodgers went on to throw another interception on the very next drive, this time to linebacker Kelvin Sheppard. The Giants would score on the next drive with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., putting them in the lead, 10-0.

OBJ doing OBJ things! The Giants increase their lead 10-0 in the first half. #GBvsNYG #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/pwStaLPpCY — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 6, 2017

Good news for Green Bay is that they would at least get a field goal at the end of the half, putting them on the board going into the third quarter. The team still trailed 10-3.

It's good. Green Bay kicker, Mason Crosby hits it from 47 yards. 10-3 New York. #GBvsNYG #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/UhfYeZJBeL — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 6, 2017

Halftime in Green Bay. New York is playing well on both sides of the ball. #GBvsNYG #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/eOSf82LQYd — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 6, 2017

The Giants would get the ball back from Green Bay off a punt and would score again. This time, it was a short run into the end zone by running back Rashad Jennings. New York would now lead 17-3.

Aaron Rodgers would continue his woes on the next drive and throw his third interception of the ball game. New York would score again on their next drive with a field goal, putting them up 20-3. After another failed drive by Green Bay, this would end up being the final score.

We have a final in New York. The Giants win it 20-3. #GBvsNYG #Madden17 pic.twitter.com/dLDBdlvPvW — Samuel Sutton (@ssl01191) January 6, 2017

The MVP is definitely the Giants’ secondary. They were getting after the football all game, and deserve credit for that. If they play with that much strength next week, whoever they face better be prepared.

