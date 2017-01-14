NFL Playoffs 2017: Madden NFL 17 predicts Houston to win big

According to Madden NFL 17, the Houston Texans will win big in Foxborough in the Divisional Round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

It wasn’t pretty for the New England Patriots in a Madden NFL 17 simulation. The Houston Texans are predicted to shock the world in Foxborough, winning 34-13 in the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

On the opening kickoff, rookie Cyrus Jones took the ball all the way back for New England. This quickly put New England on top 7-0.

The Texans looked good on the ground on their first drive – until the fumble. Running back Alfred Blue fumbled his first carry, and defender Jabaal Sheard picked it up.

The Patriots would be forced to punt on that drive, though, and the Texans would capitalize with a touchdown pass from Brock Osweiler to DeAndre Hopkins. This tied it up 7-7.

The Patriots would be on fourth down, and try for a 56-yard field goal. Unfortunately for them, kicker Stephen Gostkowski would miss it by that much.

Off the missed field goal, the Texans run down the field easily, connecting on passes, and gaining first downs with no problem. Houston would score another red zone touchdown, this time with a one-yard run from Lamar Miller. The score would be 14-7 Houston at the end of the first quarter.

The Pats would miss yet another field goal, but this time from 56 yards. The score stayed at 14-7, in favor of Houston.

Houston brought the ball all the way past the 50, but their drive ended in a field goal. Fortunately for them, they were able to make the 50+ yard field goal. Houston led it 17-7.

New England’s next drive would end in a punt, and Houston would take advantage of that. Again, they would make it look easy, driving into the red zone, and ending with Osweiler throwing his second touchdown off his back foot. The score moved up to 24-7.

The Patriots would finally get back on the board with their last drive of the first half. They went all 75 yards down the field, and ended in a field goal, putting the score at 24-10.

Houston got the ball to begin the first half, but their drive stalled. The Patriots struggled, but made it down to field goal range. Gostkowski knocked one in from 54 yards, making the score 24-13.

On Houston’s next drive, Osweiler and Miller would help the offense roll down to field goal range. Novak would then kick a nice 47-yard field goal, putting them up 27-13.

New England is forced to punt on their next drive, but it gets blocked by a Houston cornerback. This put Texans at their opponent’s 41.

Right after this, the Texans scored on only one play with a pass from Osweiler to C.J. Fiedorowicz. This put them up 34-13.

The entire fourth quarter didn’t see a score, and the Texans would end up victorious by a score of 34-13. The MVP has to go to Brock Osweiler. Everyone, including his own team, has doubted him, but according to this prediction, he gets the Texans to the AFC Championship Game.

Could the Texans pull the ultimate upset? Madden is usually spot on with predictions but it will take an effort of such magnitude in order to beat the Patriots in their own stadium.

