NFL Playoffs 2017: Madden NFL 17 Predicts a Steelers Win

The Steelers are headed to the Divisional Playoffs in Kansas City to face the No. 2 ranked Chiefs after a dominating win over the Dolphins in the Wild Card round.

Our friends over at App Trigger simulated the Wild Card Playoff round last week and correctly predicted a Steelers victory. For this weekend’s game Pittsburgh heads to Kansas City in a game that is sure to be tightly contested and certainly has no room for errors.

The simulation shows a turnover-ridden game for Alex Smith of the Chiefs, with him throwing three picks in a dominating 34-21 victory for Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger didn’t have an impressive outing in the simulation, going 14-23 for 206 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Based on the score chart Pittsburgh gets ahead early and goes into the locker room up 26-14 at halftime. They close it out with two scores in the final quarter to move onto the AFC Championship Game.

Naturally the simulation shows what is considered the most expected outcome of this weekend’s matchups; a New England Patriots victory over the Houston Texans. That would mean Pittsburgh will be traveling to Foxboro next weekend to face the Patriots for a trip to Super Bowl LI on the line.

With the crowd noise at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ secondary and special teams to worry about Pittsburgh can use all the help they can get this weekend to keep their season alive.

If App Trigger is correct for Pittsburgh in the first round they’re bound to be correct this time around, right?

If their simulation is any indication it should be a good weekend for Steeler Nation. It won’t be easy going on the road but as long as Pittsburgh plays smart and doesn’t give up the ball I don’t see a team that can beat them.

What do you think Steeler Nation?

Here we go Steelers! Here we go!

