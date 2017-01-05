NFL Playoffs 2017, Giants vs. Packers: Preview and Prediction

2017 NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

A legendary NFL rivalry resumes on Sunday as the New York Giants take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field to complete Wild Card weekend in the 2017 NFL Playoffs. These two teams have faced off 60 times through the years, dating back to 1928 when they met at City Stadium in Green Bay. The Packers lead the historical series with a record of 32-26-2. The Giants have won three out of the last four meetings between these two teams and two out of the last three at Lambeau.

But the Packers won the most recent one. Back in October 2016, these two teams met at Lambeau with Green Bay coming out on top by the score of 23-16. The Giants fell behind 20-9 and, despite a late touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr., came out on the short end of the stick.

The temperature will be a factor in this one, with the early high forecast at 14 degrees, and the nighttime low is forecast at 10 degrees. Fans will remember the matchup in 2008 to decide the NFC title. New York outlasted Green Bay 23-20 in overtime, and it was a brutally cold one. No doubt we will see flashbacks on Sunday of Tom Coughlin and his near-purple face from that afternoon.

Let’s delve into the matchup, looking at how each team wound up here, what they need to do to advance, and make a prediction as to who gets the win in the Wild Card Round on Sunday.

How New York Got Here

New York posted an 11-5 record, earning them a Wild Card spot because they unfortunately are in the same division as the Dallas Cowboys. They beat them twice, but it wasn’t enough to overtake them in the NFC East. It was a rough start for the G-Men who had a tough time getting their offense going early. Points were at a premium as they went into the bye week at 4-3.

After the bye they went on a tear. They won seven of their last nine to storm to near the top of their division. The strength of the team, as it had been in the past, was the defense. They spent millions during the offseason to add players like Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon, and it worked. Vernon led the team with 8.5 sacks, and Harrison posted 86 tackles of his own to go along with 2.5 sacks as he continued to be one of the fiercest run defenders in the league. According to Pro Football Focus, Harrison was ranked seventh overall among interior defenders and first against the run.

It didn’t hurt to have a healthy Jason Pierre-Paul who posted seven sacks of his own. When you have Odell Beckham on the other side of the football, with Manning throwing it, you can never count out the Big Blue.

How Green Bay Got Here

The Packers return to the playoffs sporting the NFC North crown and a 10-6 record. The division was theirs following their Week 17 victory over the Lions. This team did it mostly by air, but when you have Aaron Rodgers, you can get away with that. He finished the year with over 4,400 yards passing, a 65 percent completion rate, 40 touchdowns versus only seven interceptions. That’s an MVP type of year, folks.

Rodgers got his number one weapon back after he missed all of the 2015 season. Jordy Nelson was back to his old self, posting 97 receptions for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns, good for best on the team in all categories. Devante Adams was a solid No. 2, with 75 receptions, 997 yards and 12 touchdowns. With weapons like those, a team can get away with a running back leading the team with 457 yards.

When they ran the ball, however, they were explosive. Leading rusher Ty Montgomery posted a 5.9 yard per carry average once he was finally thrust into action and given the job as the top running back on the depth chart. It was clearly a supplemental part of the Packers attack, but when they did use it, it was effective.

On defense, Nick Perry led the way with 11 sacks, followed by Julius Peppers with 7.5. While they’ve been burned several times this season, they too contributed in the strong finish to the regular season.

New York Keys to Victory

Eli Manning is a big-game quarterback. His record in the playoffs is 8-3, including two Super Bowl wins. His career completion percentage jumps from 59 percent to 61. Green Bay has not been able to stop teams through the air all year. The Packers were ranked 31st in the league against the pass, allowing 269.2 yards per game. They gave up 8.1 yards per pass play to rank them at the very bottom. Manning happens to be an excellent deep ball passer. He must have a big day with Beckham and company to pull off the road victory.

On defense, do not let Aaron Rodgers break contain. He, like Ben Roethlisberger, is at his best when he is moving in the pocket. He can make plays by extending them, we have all seen it. Expect him to play well, but the New York can limit his damage by keeping him in the pocket. The secondary is good. Get to Rodgers from the outside and they can limit this passing game.

From there, attempt to make the running game beat you. It was an explosive, but not a dominant running game in Green Bay. They haven’t shown they can take over a game on the ground. Make Green Bay have to do it.

Green Bay Keys to Victory

For all of his attributes, Manning is not a scrambler. He can be taken down when pressured. Throughout his storied career, he has been sacked over 25 times per year, and was sacked 21 times in 2016. The Packers, on the other hand, are adept at getting to the quarterback. This year they were tied for fifth in the league with 40 sacks. Manning can’t get the ball to his weapons if he is lying on the frozen tundra. Green Bay must get to him on Sunday.

On offense, they must do Packer things; just do what they do. The Packers have an explosive offense. Keep the ball moving to the weapons. Get the ball out quickly, get Rodgers on the move and making plays within the pocket. His ability to be effective when dropping back and when moving is a unique skill-set.

Also, protecting their franchise quarterback is in order. Big Blue was not far behind Green Bay on the sacks chart with 35. Jason Pierre-Paul can wreck a game by himself, and paired with Olivier Vernon they become quite the duo. If they make an impact on the game, it will swing the odds in favor of the visitors.

Prediction

Odell Beckham Jr. had one of his lowest performances of the year when the Giants faced Green Bay last time. He only posted 56 yards, though he did catch a touchdown pass late. The Packers played well at home in 2016, winning six out of their eight games, and their last three home games of the year. Can they continue that dominance?

With that said, New York poses a problem. We have seen Big Blue go on this type of tear before. They go into the playoffs hot, and three road games later we find them in the Super Bowl. They were on this type of run to end the regular season. They won three of their last four, and seven of their final nine. Is this another one of those years for the G-Men?

This one has the potential to be the best game of the weekend. A legendary matchup to end the weekend. What more could we ask for? In the end, however, Green Bay will be too much to handle, and Rodgers wins it with a late touchdown.

Pick: New York Giants: 27, Green Bay Packers: 31

