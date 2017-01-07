NFL Playoffs 2017: Final prediction for Lions vs Seahawks

As the NFL Playoffs 2017 have finally arrived, here’s a final prediction for tonight’s Lions vs Seahawks NFC Wild Card game.

This is what we’ve been waiting all season long for. The NFL Playoffs 2017 are finally here and today promises to be another great day of football. This is the moment every team that actually made the postseason have been waiting for. Both the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks have everything on the line today but make no mistake about it, this will be a shocker of a game when all is said and done.

Expect to see the Lions do the unexpected on the road against the Seahawks. That’s right ladies and gentlemen, the Lions will pull off the biggest upset during Wild Card weekend due to what they’ve been dealing with the past few weeks.

The Lions are currently on a three-game losing streak that will phase them tonight even though all the odds are against them. As always in the postseason, anything can happen and something says that quarterback Matthew Stafford and company know they’re the underdogs heading into CenturyLink Field. Sometimes, that’s all a team needs to motivate them to do whatever it takes to win.

Expect to see the Lions look like the high-octane machine they know they can be in a game that will shock the football world. They’re a team that knows how to get the edge in a close game and leave victorious even when their back is against the wall.

The Seahawks defense is easily their main strength but Stafford has much to prove that he can indeed lead his team all the way to the big game. It all starts against the Seahawks but he’s a man possessed to silencing his critics and actually delivering for America’s Comeback City.

The Lions haven’t won a playoff game since 1992, back when running back Barry Sanders put the franchise on the map with everything he brought to the table. Expect Stafford to do what Sanders did many years ago and put this team on his back. This game will come down to him really pushing the envelope on offense and executing against the Seahawks defense in the red zone.

Expect to see Stafford air it out and take full advantage that safety Earl Thomas is officially out of this NFC Wild Card matchup to exploit that major weakness. The Lions will pull an upset and completely outscore the Seahawks by at least two touchdowns and possibly even more.

