NFL Playoffs 2017: Final prediction for Dolphins vs Steelers

As the NFL Playoffs 2017 have finally arrived, here’s a final prediction for today’s Dolphins vs Steelers AFC Wild Card game.

After a wild first day of the NFL Playoffs 2017 that saw the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks advance to the next round of the postseason, today’s game might be a blowout. The Miami Dolphins hit the road to Heinz Field to face the red-hot Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they’re on the outside looking in. Not only are they without their franchise quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but this is a revenge game for the Steelers. Back in Week 6 of the regular season, the Dolphins put on an absolute clinic against the Steelers.

They won that game 30-15 and had many questioning if the Steelers would ever be able to rebound from such an embarrassing loss. Needless to say, that stunning loss starting to cause a snowball effect over the next four weeks.

That was the first of a four-game losing streak that had the Steelers not heading in the right direction. After an easy win on the road against the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers would do what they do best and start to gain some serious momentum during the final quarter of the season.

The Steelers would go on and win their next seven straight games and showcase all their strengths. Make no mistake about it, the Steelers are a relatively healthy team that are laser-focused on their quest to add a seventh Super Bowl championship to their franchise.

Expect to see the Steelers make quick work of the Dolphins due to everything they bring to the table. Their offense is consistent, defensively they are stout, and even special teams puts them in great field positioning in the grand scheme of things.

Overall, the Dolphins don’t even stand a chance against the Steelers, especially with quarterback Matt Moore under center. Sure, he looked incredible against the New York Jets just a few weeks ago but the truth of the matter is, he’s going up against a team that is seeking revenge for their early season loss. Expect to see the Steelers rout the Dolphins to the final tune of 35-10.

