NFL Playoffs 2017: Each Team’s X-Factor in Postseason

With the postseason officially getting underway this weekend, here’s a look at the X-Factor for each team during the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

Every team has that one guy that will ultimately make or break their chances of making it to the Super Bowl. Now, the 2017 NFL playoffs are finally getting underway on Saturday with the Wild Card Round, which means it’s time to take a look at each of the 12 team’s X-Factor for the postseason.

From Cole Beasley of the Dallas Cowboys to Bud Dupree leading the defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers, there are plenty of players that are capable of stepping up for their beloved teams over the next couple of weeks for an opportunity to play in Houston in a few weeks for Super Bowl LI. It certainly won’t be easy, but there are plenty of unsung heroes that have been waiting for an opportunity like this to prove to their teammates just how valuable they can be.

This year’s postseason kickoff on Saturday with the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans squaring off before Wild Card weekend officially wraps up Sunday night when the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers face off yet again in the playoffs. When looking at the field of competition, there doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut favorite like previous years, which means it will be even more interesting to see which one of these X-Factors will step it up the most.

Beginning with Jay Ajayi of the Miami Dolphins, here’s a look at each team’s X-Factor for the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

Miami Dolphins: Jay Ajayi

Consistency has been an issue for Jay Ajayi of the Miami Dolphins throughout the regular season in the ground game, but when the running back gets going, he’s arguably one of the most dangerous players in the league. The fact that Ajayi had more 200-yard games (three) than 100-yard games (one) in 2016 shows how inconsistent he was all year, as the Dolphins hope he can match his performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers from the regular season.

Week 6 against the Steelers was the big breakout game for Ajayi in 2016 after finishing with 204 rushing yards to go along with two touchdowns on 25 carries. With Ryan Tannehill forced to spend the last few weeks on the sidelines, Miami is going to need all of the help they can get on offense during the playoffs if this team is going to have any chance of advancing beyond Wild Card Weekend.

The Dolphins may have won the first meeting between these two teams, but the Steelers are a completely different unit this time around riding a seven-game winning streak heading into the playoffs. Then again, Miami was considered one of the hottest teams in the AFC before losing the regular-season finale against the New England Patriots, so here’s to hoping Ajayi can look like the 200-yard running back during the postseason.

Detroit Lions: Darius Slay

There was a point during the regular season in which the Detroit Lions seemed like one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC, and one of the main reasons why that was the case was due to having an underrated defense. Unfortunately, the end of the season didn’t go according to plan for the Lions after losing their final three games while allowing the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC North title.

Due to their slump at the end of the year, Detroit enters the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the NFC with an opening matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. For a team that’s established a reputation for heavily relying on their defense over the years, the Seahawks offense has proven to be extremely dangerous when Russell Wilson gets rolling in the passing game.

With the way Seattle struggled in the ground game all year, Wilson knows this offense will need to score points through the air if they’re going to have any shot at knocking off Detroit. That’s where Darius Slay steps in, as the Lions cornerback will certainly have his hands full with some of the dangerous wideouts the Seahawks have to work with in the passing game.

Of all the weapons for Slay to focus on, Doug Baldwin seems to stick out the most when seeing how many clutch situations he’s come up big for Seattle throughout his career. And if Detroit is able to advance deep into the postseason, there’s a good chance Slay will have a big role in one of the reasons why.

Oakland Raiders: Connor Cook

Who would have thought a few weeks ago, it would be Connor Cook calling the shots under center for the Oakland Raiders in the playoffs? Raiders fans have patiently been waiting for their beloved team to be in this position since the end of the 2002 season, and to see their beloved quarterback in Derek Carr suffer a broken fibula in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts was just heartbreaking.

To top off the frustration, Oakland was in position to earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC before losing their regular-season finale to the Denver Broncos. The argument will always be made the Raiders could have won their finale with a healthy Carr to earn a first-round bye, but there’s nothing the team can do about it now, as the team prepare for their first game on the road against the Houston Texans.

Defense could end up being the difference maker in the long run for Oakland, but that doesn’t take away from any of the pressure Cook is going to be facing with running the offense. One can only imagine the amount of pressure a rookie feels making their first career start, let alone it happening in a playoff game.

Cook knows this is a rare opportunity after watching his teammates from the sidelines all season, and it will be interesting to see how the rookie responds to the pressure in what has turned out to be an unimaginable quarterback situation for the Raiders.

New York Giants: Paul Perkins

To say the running game of the New York Giants was terrible would be a major understatement when considered they finished the regular season near the bottom of the league after only averaging 88.2 yards per game on the ground. However, that doesn’t mean it’s too late for the running game to turn things around in the postseason, with Paul Perkins being a name to keep an eye on in the backfield.

The former UCLA star has been a solid addition to the Giants offense during his rookie season after rushing for 456 rushing yards on 112 carries. Prior to Week 14, there was only one game in which Perkins received double-digit carries, but Ben McAdoo has been using him more as of lately.

Not only has Perkins received double-digit carries in each of the last four games, but in three of those games, he managed to earn at least 15 carries. Clearly, Perkins has caught the eye of his head coach when it comes to stepping it up in the backfield, and with Rashad Jennings failing to do anything worthy enough to secure his job, don’t be surprised if McAdoo continues to give a majority of the carries to his rookie.

Houston Texans: C.J. Fiedorowicz

Of all the teams currently in the playoffs, the Houston Texans may be the ones that nobody expects to really go far, at least not past the Divisional Round. The Texans made a bold move last offseason when they made the decision to invest way too much money in Brock Osweiler, and after the quarterback ended the season with more interceptions (17) than touchdowns (16), it’s safe to say the former Denver Broncos quarterback is a complete bust.

Still, the past has shown the playoffs are a completely different season, and this is the perfect opportunity for Osweiler to win back the hearts of Houston fans. While Osweiler has failed to take advantage of having a top wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins, here’s to hoping he can at least manage to use C.J. Fiedorowicz in the passing game enough to give the Texans a better chance.

During his third season in Houston, Fiedorowicz set career highs by catching 54 passes for 559 yards with four touchdowns. It should also be noted that Fiedorowicz was targeted 10 times and caught six passes for 82 yards in Week 11 against the Oakland Raiders, who the Texans coincidentally are opening up the playoffs against.

Green Bay Packers: Ty Montgomery

Just like the New York Giants, the ground game for the Green Bay Packers has been a major issue all season, although they deserve some benefit of the doubt for the unexpected injuries from Eddie Lacy and James Starks. Over the years, these two running backs have been key for taking some of the pressure off Aaron Rodgers on offense, but the quarterback didn’t let their injuries stop him from helping the Packers run the table in the second half of the season to win the NFC North title.

Luckily, Ty Montgomery has taken some of that pressure off Rodgers by helping with the load in the backfield over the last month, and even found a way to record 162 rushing yards with two touchdowns against the Chicago Bears in Week 15. After only appearing in six games as a rookie in 2015, Montgomery was considered a name to keep an eye on heading into his sophomore season with the Packers, and when seeing how much of a threat he can be in multiple positions, it’s easy to see why the team could end up relying on him more than expected in the postseason.

Whether he’s lined up at wide receiver or in the backfield, Montgomery’s speed makes him a dangerous threat just about anywhere on the football field to cause all sorts of problems for opponents.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Bud Dupree

Bud Dupree only appeared in seven games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2016 season, but those games were all it took to see what type of impact he made on the defense. With 4.5 sacks in such limited time, just imagine what type of numbers Dupree would have displayed if he had been in the lineup for the entire regular season.

Still, the important factor is Dupree is ready to go for the postseason, as the defensive end hopes to help carry the momentum from the end of the season into the playoffs. All hope seemed lost for Pittsburgh in the middle of November when they were sitting with a 4-5 record, but the team proved that nothing is ever over until it’s officially over after ending the year on a seven-game winning streak.

Everybody knows how dangerous the Steelers can be with offense thanks to having high-level players in Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown. This unit can put up all of the points they want in the playoffs, but it will be up to Dupree and the rest of the defense do their part to give Pittsburgh a better shot to play in Houston down the road.

Seattle Seahawks: Michael Bennett

The Seattle Seahawks had an easy path to clinching the NFC West thanks to disappointing seasons by the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, but if there were anything to takeaway from the regular season, it would be this isn’t the same dominant team from year’s past. Normally, it’s been the defense that has made the Seahawks one of the most dangerous in the NFC, as it’s even played a big role in making two Super Bowl appearances in 2013 (won) and 2014 (lost).

This year, the path to Houston is going to be a tough battle for Seattle when looking at some of the high-powered offenses in the NFC, from the Atlanta Falcons to the Dallas Cowboys. If the Seahawks are going to have any chance of making a deep run, the defense will need to overcome all of their key injuries and struggles from the regular season.

Enter Michael Bennett, as this could be the perfect opportunity for the defensive end to redeem himself after a disappointing year in which he only recorded five sacks in 11 games. For a defensive superstar that recorded 34.5 sacks during the previous four seasons, it’s time for Bennett to step it up, and return to his old level when it matters the most in the postseason.

Kansas City Chiefs: Justin Houston

If all goes according to plan, the Kansas City Chiefs will have star linebacker Justin Houston back in the lineup for their Divisional Round game. Even though the opponent of that game is unknown at the time since the Chiefs earned a first-round bye thanks to some help from the Oakland Raiders, the important factor is getting Houston back in the lineup just makes their defense even more of a threat.

Kansas City has always been known to have one of the league’s most underrated defenses over the last couple of years, and it’s been one of the main reasons why they’ve made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons. Houston had knee surgery in the offseason, and after missing the beginning of the year to recover, the Chiefs linebacker has unfortunately been sidelined for the last three games.

Houston has only appeared in five games for Kansas City all season, and even though there is no guarantee about his status for the playoffs, there’s no denying what type of impact he would be capable of making. Who knows, maybe Houston’s presence will be just what the Chiefs need to make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1969.

Atlanta Falcons: Tevin Coleman

After locking up the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Atlanta Falcons are one of the last team anyone in the NFC is going to want to play after they finished at the top of the league by averaging 33.8 points per game. Between Matt Ryan having an MVP season to Julio Jones continuing to prove he’s one of the league’s top wide receivers, it’s easy to see what makes the Falcons such a dangerous team as they seem talented enough to reach the Super Bowl.

With that being said, it should also be noted how strong of a running game Atlanta displayed throughout the regular season thanks to the combo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Freeman deserves plenty of credit after proving he wasn’t a one-hit wonder by finishing his third season with the Falcons by rushing for 1,079 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns, but Coleman should be the one to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

How dangerous can Coleman be? Well, keep in mind that Coleman hasn’t started a single game for Atlanta all season, and still found a way into the end zone 11 times. If Coleman carries this success over into the playoffs, it’s only going to make the Falcons even more dangerous than they already are.

New England Patriots: Michael Floyd

After the Arizona Cardinals parted ways with Michael Floyd following a DUI arrest, there was a lot of negativity towards the New England Patriots for bringing the wide receiver on board anyway. Other fan bases may not want to hear this, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Floyd make a major impact with his new team as they look to make another Super Bowl run.

There’s no questions the decision to part ways with Floyd was one of the toughest decisions for the Cardinals when seeing the type of impact he’s made in the passing game since joining the team in 2012. In fact, Floyd was expected to help Arizona make a Super Bowl run of their own during the 2016 season, which obviously never was going to happen after the team recorded a losing record for the first time in the Bruce Arians era.

History shows that most players who join New England end up flourishing while playing alongside Tom Brady, and there’s no reason to think why that shouldn’t be the same for Floyd. Despite the trouble he got in a few weeks ago, to snag up a talented player like Floyd off waivers is an absolute steal this late in the season.

Dallas Cowboys: Cole Beasley

The Dallas Cowboys were the last team anyone expected to earn home-field advantage in the NFC after finishing at the bottom of their division in 2015 with a 4-12 record. Against all odds, the Cowboys have put together arguably the most impressive run from the 2016 season with a 13-3 record, and what’s even more amazing is they found a way to do so while being led by two rookies on offense.

What Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have accomplished in their first season together has been nothing short of amazing, but the rookies hope to top off a historic year with the ultimate prize of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February. There’s no question how far Dallas’ playoff run is going to last will fall on the shoulder of their two rookies, but that doesn’t mean the team won’t need other key players to step up on offense.

Even though he failed to record a single 100-yard game in the regular season, Cole Beasley could be the surprise hero for Dallas in the playoffs if he can use his speed and quick hands to his advantage. There’s a reason why the Cowboys locked Beasley up to a four-year deal two years ago, and the playoffs are the perfect opportunity for the wideout to prove just how valuable of a player he is for this offense.

