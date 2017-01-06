NFL Playoffs 2017: 5 Reasons Giants Will Win vs. Packers

Five reasons why the New York Giants will win against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round game on Sunday.

It’s been three months since the Week 5 showdown between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers. Green Bay notched the 23-16 victory in that meeting. The Pack sacked Eli Manning three times, held Giants running backs to 43 yards on 15 carries, and only allowed four third-down conversions on 13 tries. Big Blue’s offense only managed a little more than 23 minutes of possession time.

New York’s defense forced Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense into 19 third-down opportunities, but allowed conversions nine times. That stat was consistent with Green Bay’s season-long average of 46.67 percent. The 147 rushing yards allowed by the Giants defense was the most given up all season and the third highest total for Green Bay.

Following that failure, the Giants went on a six-game winning streak and won nine of the next 11 games. New York’s defense has been responsible for their prosperity. They’ve allowed more than 400 total yards in a game only one more time after the Week 5 loss. Giants opponents have accumulated less than 300 total yards in three of the last four games. Their performance has been even more remarkable considering they’ve been without Jason Pierre-Paul.

As these two foes are slated for a rematch on Sunday in the NFC Wild Card Round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs, both teams look far different than they did in Week 5. Here are five reasons why that means the Giants can earn a different result, winning and advancing over the Packers.

No. 5 The Depleted Packers Secondary

Packers cornerbacks Sam Shields (concussion) and Demetri Goodson (left knee) are on injured reserve. Cornerback Quinten Rollins is doubtful for Sunday with a neck injury. Corners Makinton Dorleant and Damarious Randall are both listed as questionable. Green Bay’s been forced to move safety and team tackles leader Morgan Burnett to the corner position. In Burnett’s place will be Kentrell Brice alongside the team leader in interceptions, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

The Packers defense has allowed more than 400 yards per game the last three outings. The majority of those yards came through the air. Green Bay’s pass defense has allowed more than 330 passing yards per contest against Matt Barkley, Sam Bradford and a Matthew Stafford, whose middle finger prevented him from making all the throws we’re used to seeing.

True, the Giants pass offense has struggled to get on track. They’ve failed to live up to their lofty potential under offensive coordinator turned head coach, Ben McAdoo. However, New York should be able to take advantage of Green Bay’s corner shortage with three-, four- and five-receiver sets. Up to this point, Roger Lewis and Tavarres King have totaled nine receptions during the regular season, but should see an uptick in snaps to spread the Packers thin.

While the Giants offense routinely starts slow, they should be able to pick apart Green Bay’s coverage. Plus, with an improved rushing attack, the play-action should make for big plays. The Packers have allowed 28.9 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, worst in the NFL. It also doesn’t help that linebacker Nick Perry is listed as questionable with a hand injury and Clay Matthews has a lingering shoulder problem that will limit his pass rushing prowess.

No. 4 Packers Ground Game

The Packers were left for dead when Eddie Lacy went down with a season-ending injury. Packers fans have endured a brief experiment with Kansas City Chiefs import Knile Davis and the disappointing addition that is ex-Seattle Seahawk Christine Michael. James Starks missed a chunk of the season and is questionable after sustaining a concussion in a car accident. Without a steady presence in the backfield, Green Bay’s run offense is ranked 20th in both yards and touchdowns.

But recently, Green Bay’s ground game has been bolstered by fullback Aaron Ripkowski and wide receiver turned running back Ty Montgomery. Montgomery rushed for 162 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns against the Chicago Bears who are sixth worst in rushing yards allowed per game. The receiver combined with Ripkowski for 105 yards on 17 rushes against the Lions, who are average against the run, allowing 4.4 yards per attempt.

Yet, in Week 16, Green Bay managed only 27 rushing yards from running backs against a mediocre Minnesota run defense that allowed eight 100-yard rushing games during the 2016 season. The Packers will face a Giants run defense that’s third in yards allowed, fifth in touchdowns allowed, and second in yards per attempt. When Big Blue’s run defense gives up less than 100 yards on the ground, the Giants are 9-1. When Green Bay rushes for less than 100 yards, they’re 4-4. Though Montgomery has given the Packers run-game life, the Giants are capable of snuffing that out.

No. 3 Green Bay’s Banged Up Offensive Line

The Packers won the Week 5 matchup against the Giants because their offensive line was able to control the line of scrimmage. That group didn’t let New York’s revamped pass rush get to Aaron Rodgers and they paved the way for Eddie Lacy and James Starks to stockpile positive yards. In the Wild Card Round, it’s looking like that won’t be the case.

Big Blue’s defense wasn’t operating at full capacity back in early October. They’d showed signs of their potential, but were struggling with injuries and having trouble gelling as a unit. Olivier Vernon had a wrist issue that curtailed his potency. Jason Pierre-Paul suffered a groin injury and outside linebacker Devon Kennard went down with a concussion.

Since then, New York’s defense has gotten after the quarterback. Damon Harrison has upped his pass rush game. Vernon finished with 7.5 sacks in the next 11 contests and totaled 37 hurries overall, good enough for second in the league behind Brandon Graham. As a team, the G-Men were tied for seventh most hurries in the league. Don’t forget that safety Landon Collins can be a force on the blitz as he’s notched four sacks.

The tables have turned for the postseason clash. Right guard T.J. Lang is listed as questionable with a foot injury. Tackle J.C. Tretter has been sidelined with a MCL sprain. Right tackle Brian Bulaga has an abdominal injury that could flare up during the game and cause him to miss snaps.

Despite the absence of Pierre-Paul, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo must be chomping at the bit to exploit the vulnerabilities of the Green Bay offensive line. Spagnuolo has been one of the most creative minds when dialing up blitzes and pressure schemes. The Giants might also be without “Double O” Owa Odighizuwa, but have plenty of other options.

No. 2 Paul Perkins’ Emergence

Just when the offense needed it, Paul Perkins has been a revelation. The rookie running back out of UCLA has provided a spark to an otherwise humdrum Giants rushing attack that’s ranked 29th in the league in rushing yards per game and 30th in yards per attempt.

In the last four weeks of the regular season, Perkins eclipsed his season high each game and has averaged 4.36 yards per attempt. His Week 17 output against the Redskins was the first 100-yard rushing game by a Giants running back since Rashad Jennings in 2015’s season finale. Jennings has taken a backseat to Perkins, whose cutting ability is unmatched.

When the Giants amass 100 yards or more on the ground, they’re 6-2. The two games New York lost when hitting triple digits were by a total of seven points. On the flip side, the Packers are 2-3 when allowing 100 or more rushing yards. The two wins came against the Houston Texans (who don’t have a quarterback) and the Seattle Seahawks when Russell Wilson tossed five interceptions.

In the Week 5 meeting between these two teams, Paul Perkins carried the ball two times for nine yards. Big Blue only mustered 43 total rushing yards that night. Despite Green Bay’s above average run defense, which is ranked 8th in fewest yards per game allowed, New York won’t be shy about pounding the rock, especially if the defense holds strong. Perkins should see a workload similar to that of his 21 attempts against Washington and could crack four yards a carry. If that ends up coming to fruition, the Giants will advance.

No. 1 Quarterbacks Stink Against The ‘NYPD’

The New York pass defense, also known as the NYPD, is ranked second best in the league in quarterback rating as opposing signal callers have earned just a 75.8. The unit’s 2.4 percent touchdown rate is tied for lowest in the NFL. The 58.6 completion percentage is third best overall and their six adjusted yards per attempt is second only behind the Denver Broncos.

If you remember correctly, the Giants defense was hobbled heading into the Week 5 battle with the Packers. Vernon, as mentioned, was fighting through a hand issue. Eli Apple was dealing with a bum hamstring that limited him to seven snaps. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was slowed by an annoying groin issue. Hard-hitting safety Nat Berhe was out because of a concussion. All four are at 100 percent health for the Wild Card game at Lambeau.

The season finale against the Washington Redskins was an excellent example of how good this Giants pass defense can be. Rodgers-Cromartie baited Cousins into two costly interceptions and accounted for one of New York’s four sacks on his way to earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Though the Packers won the Week 5 showdown, Aaron Rodgers didn’t have his best game. In fact, it was the worst effort Rodgers has put forth against the G-Men in his career. The discount double champ has faced Big Blue five times and his numbers have worsened with each meeting.

Rodgers threw for 400+ yards and four touchdowns in the 2010 matchup Green Bay won, 45-17. Then, in 2011, he tossed for 369 yards and another four scores in a 38-35 Packers win. But he’s had a quarterback rating of under 82 the past three contests. The Packers are 1-2 against New York when Rodgers completes fewer than 60 percent of his attempts. Without much of a running game, Rodgers will have to step up. Given New York’s stinginess, it won’t be enough.

This article originally appeared on